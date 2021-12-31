Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Dec. 31

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 2 – There is Hope Church of God in Christ, 1003 E. Second Ave.; where the Rev. Earl Glass is pastor, (870) 308-1980; Jan. 9 – Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St.; where the Rev. Joshua Pickett is pastor, (870) 663-3770; Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St., where the Rev. Roosevelt Brown is pastor, (870) 247-3300; Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St., where the Rev. Alvin Dunlap is pastor, (870) 535-4322; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St., where the Rev. Johnny Smith is pastor, (870) 718-5346. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Watch Night Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The guest speakers will be pastors Antoniyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center, William Shaw of Pleasant View Ministries, Greg Smith of City of Love Outreach and Restoration Church, and Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center. The host pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

