Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID two found dead in Rogers home on Christmas Eve; authorities suspect it was murder-suicide

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

ROGERS -- Rogers police have identified the woman who they believe murdered a man and then killed herself.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, identified the woman as Guadalupe Lopez and the man as Lane Williams.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24 to 1521 W. Gum St. where they found two bodies in a home, Foster said.

"The two occupants of the residence, a 25-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, appear to have died in an apparent 'murder-suicide,'" Foster said in an email. "It is believed the 21-year-old female shot and killed the 25-year-old male with a .45 handgun, then shot herself."

Foster said the two were in a relationship and reportedly lived in the home together.

Print Headline: Police ID 2 bodies from Rogers home

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT