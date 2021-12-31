Police ID two found dead in Rogers home on Christmas Eve; authorities suspect it was murder-suicide

ROGERS -- Rogers police have identified the woman who they believe murdered a man and then killed herself.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, identified the woman as Guadalupe Lopez and the man as Lane Williams.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24 to 1521 W. Gum St. where they found two bodies in a home, Foster said.

"The two occupants of the residence, a 25-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, appear to have died in an apparent 'murder-suicide,'" Foster said in an email. "It is believed the 21-year-old female shot and killed the 25-year-old male with a .45 handgun, then shot herself."

Foster said the two were in a relationship and reportedly lived in the home together.