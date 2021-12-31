Prayer, faith group an anchor for Pine Bluff

We've heard tragic stories reported in the news and on social media all too often. Whether it's a young person who has lost his life to gun violence or a family struggling to pay the bills, it's clear that we're surrounded by people in need of help, including those who are silent about their struggles. The good news is that we are not powerless to help.

For many, faith in Christ provides a sanctuary to come together, lean on a power greater than ourselves, and mobilize toward action.

One Pine Bluff Praying Together has been an anchor for people to exercise this faith. Since our first meeting in April 2017, we have gathered in 85 prayer meetings in churches throughout Pine Bluff. The pandemic hasn't hindered our devotion to these efforts. We began meeting by conference call in March 2020. These gatherings have provided people the support they need to survive their most trying periods. And it has served as a support system for community service efforts that have lent helping hands to our most vulnerable fellow citizens.

We invite you to join One Pine Bluff Praying Together as we begin a new year. Our 2022 services will focus on empowering and uplifting the children, teens, and young adults in Pine Bluff. We all agree that we want to usher change into our environment, building neighborhoods where our youth can thrive without the threat of violence. We want to embrace them with the love they need to walk along good paths.

Our ultimate goal in this effort is to reach people who don't normally go to church, people who may feel disconnected from the faith community. Therefore, we are also encouraging you to invite your family, friends, neighbors, classmates, non-profit groups, and colleagues to join us as well -- anyone who can help us reach citizens from all walks of life.

The only way to usher this change into Pine Bluff is to change hearts, minds, and character. Changed people, in sufficient numbers, will produce changed school campuses, changed neighborhoods, and a changed city. And from there, the impact can grow, changing states, nations, and – yes in a very real sense -- the world itself. Faith like the Grace found in Jesus Christ can transform people in this way. But we must do the work of planting those seeds and introducing people to Jesus Christ.

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services will be held from 6-7 p.m. every Sunday in months with five Sundays. (Covid protocols must be followed at all in-person sessions.) The months with five Sundays in 2022 are January, May, July, and October.

Participants will join together to pray for Pine Bluff, its young people, and its needs. There will also be a message delivered by a young Christian at each service, and adults and youth will lead in song, praise, and prayers. Everyone is invited to participate, especially teens, college students, parents and their children.

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services in January will be held at the following locations:

Jan. 2 – There is Hope Church of God in Christ, 1003 E. Second Ave.; the Rev. Earl Glass, pastor, (870) 308-1980.

Jan. 9 – Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St.; the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor, (870) 663-3770.

Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St., the Rev. Roosevelt Brown, pastor, (870) 247-3300.

Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St., the Rev. Alvin Dunlap, pastor, (870) 535-4322.

Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St., the Rev. Johnny Smith, pastor, (870) 718-5346.

For additional information or if your church is willing to host an Hour of Power Service, please contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

The time is now to be the change you want to see in the world.

Mary Liddell is the community outreach coordinator for the city of Pine Bluff.