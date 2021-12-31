PREP BASKETBALL Lavaca downs Ozark to win Bank OZK title

At a glance

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark Activities Center

Thursday’s scores

Girls

Championship

Hector 36, Ozark 34

Third place

Mountainburg 53, eStem 36

Fifth place

County Line 39,, Cedarville 35

Seventh place

Lincoln forfeit over Johnson County Westside

Boys

Championship

Lavaca 40, Ozark 18

Third place

County Line 61, Cedarville 33

Fifth place

eStem 65, Mountainburg 33

Seventh place

Lincoln 76, Hector 50

OZARK -- The Lavaca Golden Arrows opened the 36th Bank OZK Classic with offense and finished off their championship run with defense.

Lavaca held host Ozark without a field goal until the second quarter and rolled to a 40-18 win over the Hillbillies on Thursday in the championship game at Ozark's Activities Center.

The tournament championship was the second for Lavaca (18-1), which also won its own Golden Arrow Classic in early December.

Lavaca opened the Bank OZK Classic with 30 points in the first quarter of its tournament-opening, 76-36, win over Hector on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Lavaca avenged its only loss of the season with a stellar defensive effort in a 36-28 win over County Line in the semifinals.

The Golden Arrows rode defense again on Thursday.

"We struggled shooting the ball the last couple of games," Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said. "We have not struggled defensively. These guys will get out and guard you. We take a ton of pride in guarding the basketball."

Lavaca led 9-1 after a quarter, holding Ozark to just a single free throw in the opening quarter and led 15-2 when Ozark scored its first bucket with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

"It's a team effort when you guard five guys," Reed said. "We didn't switch our defense very much. Most of the game, it was either full man or half man. It takes a ton of effort and a ton of pride. That's what we base our team off of."

Lavaca led 19-10 at the half and bumped it to 29-14 after three quarters.

"They're a very physical, strong team and athletic," Ozark Coach Brad Johnson said. "They do a good job at every spot. We had trouble getting looks."

Lavaca held Ozark to just seven baskets from the floor on Thursday and without an offensive rebound until the second half.

Eli Masengale scored 10 points to pace Ozark.

Kolby Glidewell and Luke Watson each scored eight points to lead Lavaca, Watson, a senior, earned the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

Senior point guard Avery Walker led Lavaca with five rebounds.

"It means a lot but we're not satisfied," Walker said. "We wanted to win this."

In Wednesday's win over County Line, Lavaca gave up a single point in the third quarter and just two baskets in the fourth quarter in the semifinal win but also didn't make a shot until just a second was left. The Golden Arrow made eight free throws in the final quarter, which was enough.

"Hopefully, the shots will come around but if you can win games against County Line and Ozark and not make many outside shots, you're still a pretty good team," Reed said. "It's good to be able to win in various ways."