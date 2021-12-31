PREP BASKETBALL Pea Ridge claims inaugural Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge girls basketball Coach Heath Neal told his players not to panic despite a slow start during the inaugural Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational's championship game Thursday evening.

The Lady Blackhawks took their coach at his word and warmed up from the perimeter to grab a 54-45 win over Mammoth Spring and the tournament title in Blackhawk Arena.

Pea Ridge (10-6) hit just one of its first 11 shots but only trailed by two after a quarter. Sophomore Leah Telgemeier led the long-range parade, pouring in a game-high 22 points including five three-pointers, en route to the win.

Winnsboro, Texas, defeated Star City 52-50 to claim the third-place game.

Playing for the third consecutive days, Neal knew fatigue might be a factor, but told his team to stay the course.

"We knew out of their zone, we could get shots if we could get our feet set and shoot it," Neal said. "I told them after that first timeout 'Don't be discouraged if we missed our first four, five, six shots. Just keep letting it fire. Don't turn down good looks.'"

But he was also confident his team could get open shots if it executed well, and the Lady Blackhawks did just that. Senior Bella Cates chipped in 15 points for Pea Ridge, including 3 three-pointers.

Pea Ridge held Mammoth Spring to just two points in the first six-plus minutes of the second quarter. In the meantime, three different Lady Blackhawks each hit a three-pointer to grab a 24-17 lead late in the first half.

Telgemeier keyed a pair of second-half spurts as Pea Ridge pushed its lead to as many as 10. The 5-7 guard started an 8-0 run in the third quarter with a three-pointer as the Lady Blackhawks grabbed a 36-26 advantage. But the Lady Bears charged back to within five early in the fourth.

But she hit another three, then started a fast break and fed Cates for a layup as part of a 7-2 spurt to again put Pea Ridge up 47-37 with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Blackhawks then hit 9-of-11 free throws in the final minutes to seal the deal.

Neal said his team did a good job attacking the Lady Bears' 3-2 zone since they see it in practice.

"They do a very good job of running that," Neal said. "They're long. They're athletic. It's hard to throw over those passing lanes. Our kids see 3-2 every day because we run it as a secondary defense and so we kinda understand the areas we want to attack and what hurts it."

Sophomore Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring (16-6) with 13 points and was the only Lady Bear in double figures.

The Class 1A Lady Bears led 15-13 after a quarter. But Cates and Paige Brown sandwiched three-pointers around a Mammoth Spring bucket to give the Lady Blackhawks the lead for good.