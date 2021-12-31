PREP BASKETBALL Putnam City West holds off Fort Smith Northside to win Coke Classic

At a glance

Fort Smith Coca-Cola Classic

At Southside High School Arena

Thursday’s Scores

SEVENTH-PLACE GAME

Charleston 58, LR Hall 43

CONSOLATION FINAL

Sylvan Hills 67, Bryant 56

THIRD-PLACE GAME

Springdale Har-Ber 61, FS Southside 50

CHAMPIONSHIP

Putnam City West 73, FS Northside 59

FORT SMITH -- For three quarters, Putnam City (Okla.) West nearly shot Fort Smith Northside out of the game. Then, suddenly the Patriots' shots stopped falling and the Grizzlies nearly rallied back.

After seeing a 28-point advantage sliced to seven, West held on in the final three minutes to take a 73-59 victory over Northside to capture the 2021 Coca-Cola Christmas Classic on Thursday night at Southside Arena.

"I didn't even know the lead was that big," Patriot Coach Lenny Bert said, whose team averaged 72 points in the three-game tournament. "We kind of relaxed a little bit. We got complacent. But in the end, we did what we had to do. This time of year, you are working to get better."

West was shooting over 50 percent through the first three quarters, making 12 three-pointers, to lead 60-32 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Orian Scales.

"We had not made four threes in any game this season," Bert said. "We were getting good shots, even in the fourth quarter."

But after Boomer Barnes' inside basket to start the fourth quarter for a 64-41 Patriot lead, the points dried up for the next four minutes as the Grizzlies began to rally.

Northside went on a 16-0 run, six coming from Luke Young, to get within 64-57 on a Jayvion Smith basket with four minutes left in the game.

"There is no quit in us," Northside Coach Eric Burnett. "I was proud of our kids playing to the end and battling back. We've gotten a lot better over the last three weeks. Back then, I would not have believed we would play three good games in a row like we did."

The Grizzlies had a possession to get within five points with less than three minutes left, but West created a turnover that not only ended the scoring threat, but then led to the Patriots scoring the last seven points to finish off the win. Scales scored five of those last seven points.

"Give Coach Burnett and his players credit for responding like they did," Bert said.

Scales and Carlsheon Young each scored 15 to pace West while tournament MVP Jordan Warrior added 14. All three are underclassmen for the Patriots.

Smith scored a game-high 17 to pace Northside while Dae'marion Savoy had 12 and Denarion Whitmore added 11. The Grizzlies will host Bryant on Tuesday to open 6A-Central play.

West led 12-11 after a quarter, but outscored to Grizzlies 22-10 in the second to build a 34-21 halftime lead. The Patriots made 8-of-15 three-pointers in the first half.

The hot shooting continued in the third quarter, for West making four more three-pointers and getting easy baskets off of Northside turnovers. The Patriots scored 28 points in the third quarter for the commanding 62-41 lead.

"Give them credit because they shot unbelievable," Burnett said. " They hit a bunch of threes tonight. Unless you are hot shooting just like them, that is hard to beat."