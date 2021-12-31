Public access upheld, gag order denied in Huntsville schools lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge has refused to impose a gag order or close all of the proceedings to the public in a lawsuit against the Huntsville School District that claims that members of a boys basketball team were sexually abused.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville by Rebecca Nelle on behalf of her child, identified as B.N., claims that the school district knew students on the boys middle school basketball team were being sexually harassed and assaulted by older boys, and did little or nothing to stop it.

The complaint alleges federal Title IX violations arising from deliberate indifference to and actual knowledge of sexual harassment and sexual assault of multiple students; the district's failure to promptly and properly investigate reports of sexual harassment; and that a hostile education environment was created that denied B.N. and other students access to educational opportunities.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments Act of 1972 is a law to ensure that all students -- male and female -- have access and equality in education. It offers a wide range of protections spanning from athletics and admissions to housing and sexual harassment.

The Madison County Record was allowed to intervene in the case to oppose the gag order, which was sought by the district.

The district has denied liability and allegations in Nelle's lawsuit. The district also has denied that school officials knew about the abuse and did nothing about it.

The district filed motions to prohibit attorneys and participants in a lawsuit from talking to the media about the case or talking about the case on social media, calling it a bid to limit pretrial publicity. The motion contended that attorneys for Nelle are attempting to try the case in the media, which could taint the jury pool.

The school district also asked the court to seal all documents filed in the case and close all live proceedings to the public to protect the identities of the victims and other youths involved.

In his Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks said he recognizes the compelling need to protect the district's right to a fair trial and the confidentiality of the students and parents involved, but that he had to weigh those needs against the participants' First Amendment right to comment on the case and the public's right to view the proceedings.

"Given these competing interests, the court will neither prohibit all pretrial publicity nor seal this case in its entirety," Brooks wrote. "Instead, it orders a solution narrowly tailored to balance the interests at stake."

Brooks said the public's right to access civil proceedings and judicial records is subject to limitations to protect legitimate privacy interests. He added that reasonable alternatives must be considered.

"Therefore, any solution to protect students' privacy interests should only be as restrictive as necessary," Brooks wrote. "Sealing the entirety of these proceedings, as the school district urges, is overbroad. That sweeping remedy would bypass reasonable alternatives and unnecessarily infringes on the public's right of access."

Brooks will require the use of an identification key, accessible only to the attorneys and the judge, to mask the names of students and parents involved. Filings also can be redacted, Brooks said.

The school district argued that redaction doesn't go far enough because Huntsville is a small town and those involved could still be identified. Brooks noted that the allegations had been reported in the newspaper for months before the lawsuit was filed and the same inferences could be made by reading the newspaper.

"While the court will not allow on-the-record identification of minors, sealing the entire case to prevent disclosure of already public facts would be an abuse of this court's discretion," Brooks wrote.

If some future filings would obviously identify an individual intended to be anonymous, the sides can ask to file those documents under seal, Brooks said.

Where the editing of names isn't possible, documents must be redacted and the document filed unsealed. An unredacted version of the document should also be filed under seal, Brooks said.

Brooks also declined to close live proceedings for now.

"Much of this case can be heard publicly without identifying the minors involved, and, when specific individuals must be identified on the record, the identification key system will protect anonymity in open court," Brooks wrote. "There may come a point when identifying facts cannot be avoided and closure of an otherwise public proceeding therefore becomes necessary."

Brooks said previous comments made by Joey McCutchen, Nelle's lawyer, have largely been undisputed statements of fact and reciting of the facts in the complaint. A comment about seeking criminal charges against school employees can be remedied by questioning prospective jurors to screen out those who've made up their minds.

"At this point, there is insufficient cause to limit pretrial publicity by the attorneys in this case," Brooks said, noting that previous restraints on free speech are disfavored by courts.

Even so, Brooks reminded McCutchen that he should be careful about his public comments in the future because there are restrictions on what attorneys can say. Brooks said if future comments are made to the media that he considers prejudicial, he may be forced to impose a gag order to ensure a fair trial.