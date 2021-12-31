Rich In History: 'Fiddler on the Roof' gets new look

FAQ

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

CANCELED

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8

WHERE — Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock

COST — $34-$81

INFO — 501-244-8800; CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com

As with its resilient characters, the national tour of "Fiddler on the Roof" bends with adversity but doesn't break.

After an pandemic-induced interruption, the tour's third season got under way in September.

Maite Uzal, who plays Golde, wife of Tevye the Dairyman, the show's central character, has been with the tour since Day 1, a total of (as of mid-December, when the tour was stopping for a week in Columbus, Ohio) 550 performances.

There's been some turnover in the cast -- "new actors came on between season 1 and season 2, and again prior to the third season," she says. "It's always good to work with new people, as well as continue to develop relationships. It's all good."

The tour is currently a mix of full-week visits, two-week visits, weekend stopovers (including the one next weekend at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, where it will take the stage Jan. 6, Jan. 7 and twice on Jan. 8) and even some one- and two-nighters.

At each venue, Uzal explains, the crew loads in, usually overnight; a company meeting in the morning goes over any necessary cuts -- set pieces that don't fit, whether any costume changes need to be adjusted, whether there are spacing issues for dancers and actors.

Uzal credits major changes to the show itself to the work of Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, whom she praises as applying "a new pair of eyes" to the choreography by the legendary Jerome Robbins that most productions have followed since its Broadway debut in 1964.

Uzal calls particular attention to the staging and presentation of one number in particular.

"For those who are really, really familiar with the show, what stands out is 'Matchmaker,'" she says. This production, she explains, "has shifted more focus onto the text. Rather than reveling on being a young, excited girl," dreaming of a handsome husband, "they realize that they'll soon be married to a person they haven't chosen." That gives a new, real force to the lyrics, "Up to this minute I misunderstood that I could get stuck for good" and "It's not that I'm sentimental -- it's just that I'm terrified."

"The swing of the waltz is so beautiful, and you want to sway along," she adds, "but if you dig into the lyrics, you understand the reality of an arranged marriage. Hopefully without losing all the other wonderful things about the song."

The Hispanic actress has a strong background in musical theater. In "Fiddler," Golde gets a couple of "focus" numbers -- "Sabbath Prayer" and "Do You Love Me," both duets with Tevye, as well a few solo moments (in "Anatevka" and "Sunrise, Sunset"), "and I always sing with the ensemble," Uzal says. "So I do a fair amount of singing, but mostly, musically, the spotlight is not on me. It's not like I have a big solo. Aside from Tevye, the show is pretty much spread out" among the cast.

"Oh my goodness," says Uzal. "[The actor who plays] Tevye has to be a titan onstage. Atlas. That's the titan."

That actor, Israeli theater and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, plays the poor dairyman in a little shtetl (segregated village) in a corner of 19th century Russia, which is in constant peril of tzar-inspired pogroms against Jews.

After nearly 60 years since it took Broadway by storm (with Zero Mostel as Atlas -- er, Tevye), the show's appeal has not lessened, Uzal says.

"This is a show that is appealing to everybody, every single person, regardless of age or background," she says. "The book and the music are so brilliant. It's an honor to be part of a production that reaches so many people and touches so many souls."