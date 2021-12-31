Rick Lee's selection and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Joyful Cadence in the ninth

BEST BET Sun Path in the fifth

LONG SHOT She's Hamazing in the second

DEC. 19 RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 32-84 (38.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

TIZ SHOWBIZ** has won three consecutive races when entered for less than $8,000, and he is a versatile runner spotted to contend for his 20th career victory. BOURBON COWBOY is an 11-race winner with early speed, and he is dropping in class and cutting back to a preferred distance. SECRETARY AT WAR was forwardly placed before fading in a stronger starer allowance, and he also benefits from a recent race over the track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tiz Showbiz;Vazquez;Broberg;2-1

3 Bourbon Cowboy;Gonzalez;Young;6-1

2 Secretary At War;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Smart Time;Gutierrez;Ortiz;4-1

5 Arch Ability;Hiraldo;Matthews;10-1

8 Super Wise;Jordan;Hollendorfer;5-1

6 Two Dot;Borel;Borel;15-1

4 Seek N Justice;Franco;Litfin;20-1

2 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 2-year-old, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000

SHE'S HAMAZING** has worked well over the past month, and the unraced filly represents a stable that saddled a 37-1 debut winner last spring at Oaklawn. DERONDA made a belated rally to fifth in her local debut. She is dropping into a maiden claiming race and may be going best in deep stretch. KANTEX has shown some speed in morning breezes, and she gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 She's Hamazing;Borel;Gonzalez;15-1

1 Deronda;Cabrera;Moquett;3-1

8 Kantex;Hiraldo;Morse;5-1

4 Shining Terri;Cohen;Broberg;6-1

2 Lil' Bit of Chrome;Garcia;Hobby;4-1

5 Chai Tea;Quinonez;Witt;9-2

7 War Shoes;Lopez;Prather;8-1

9 Dancin N Thepulpit;Harr;Cates;10-1

3 Calico Tabby;Wales;Hornsby;15-1

6 Angie's Revrac;Bailey;Swearingen;20-1

3 Purse $43,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

NISI PRIUS** has not raced since a convincing career debut victory last April at Oaklawn, but she has a series of swift breezes and should be sitting in a good spot behind a contentious pace battle. SUPER WONDER GIRL was overmatched on wet tracks at Churchill, but she finished second at a higher level in her previous race at Oaklawn, and she is another who benefits from a contested pace. I'M THE BOSS OF ME is an exceptionally quick filly who exits a third-place finish at a similar price at Del Mar.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Nisi Prius;Quinonez;Witt;8-1

7 Super Wonder Girl;Hiraldo;Williamson;9-2

8 I'm the Boss of Me;Santana;Amescua;7-2

5 A Real Jewel;Geroux;Asmussen;3-1

4 Off We Go;Cabrera;Foster;5-1

9 Montgomery Park;Arrieta;Contreras;8-1

10 Simona's Choice;Torres;Milligan;12-1

6 Duchess Bubbles;Garcia;Milligan;15-1

1 Legendary Gift;Court;Martin;15-1

2 Smarty's Angel;Canchari;Cates;20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

ABUELA'S HUMOR** set an honest pace before tiring in a two-turn effort at Fair Grounds, but she is back at her best distance and faces maiden-claimers for the first time. HOT TUB HOTTIE shows several upbeat workouts up to her first race, and trainer Allen Milligan saddled a debut winner here Dec. 10. AIN'T SHE A PISTOL has finished in the money in three consecutive races, while competing at three different tracks, and she possesses good early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Abuela's Humor;Geroux;Cox;7-2

9 Hot Tub Hottie;Garcia;Milligan;8-1

8 Ain't She a Pistol;Hiraldo;Moysey;5-2

2 Cost a Fortune;Arrieta;Compton;9-2

7 Charlottes Way;Montalvo;Villafranco;10-1

10 Undecoded;Gonzalez;Barkley;6-1

6 Keino;Lopez;Riecken;8-1

5 Texas Lexus;Vazquez;Hobby;20-1

12 Candy's Story;Wales;Prather;20-1

13 Wild Bizness;Torres;Milligan;20-1

1 I Feel the Need;Bailey;Puhich;30-1

3 Pepper Point;Contreras;Deville;30-1

11 Game of Inches;Cabrera;Litfin;30-1

5 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUN PATH*** finished third sprinting behind recent Grade III winner Center Aisle at Churchill, and she likely needed the race. She was graded stake-placed at two turns last season at Oaklawn. BOLD TACTICS cleared her previous condition in a 6-length romp at Monmouth, and she is turning back to a better distance following a third-place finish at Churchill. WILLFUL WOMAN finished second in the Grade II Black Eyed Susan last season at Pimlico, and she won from the rail post last April at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Sun Path;Geroux;Cox;5-2

2 Bold Tactics;Garcia;Cox;4-1

1 Willful Woman;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

8 Fire Coral;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-1

6 Lady McKenzie;Franco;Garcia;9-2

5 The Mary Rose;Gutierrez;Ortiz;10-1

7 Texas Rain;Montalvo;McBride;10-1

3 A Broken Breeze;Bailey;McKnight;20-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

DRENA'S STAR*** ran four powerful races last season at Oaklawn, and the horse for course has excellent early speed drew a favorable post. ARCHIEMYBOY wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a fast sprint victory at Hawthorne, and he has enough speed to be in striking position turning for home. CAVE RUN has rallied to win three of his last four races at Oaklawn, and the pace figures honest enough to set up his charge.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Drena's Star;Santana;Maker;3-1

6 Archiemyboy;Arrieta;Becker;6-1

3 Cave Run;Gonzalez;Vance;8-1

2 Yodel E. A. Who;Gutierrez;Moquett;6-1

4 Storm Advisory;Hiraldo;Contreras;9-2

7 Don't Forget;Vazquez;Diodoro;8-1

5 Ultimate;Garcia;Schultz;4-1

1 Riverboat Gambler;Cohen;Broberg;20-1

11 Lookin for Eight;Contreras;Vance;20-1

9 Sturgill;Bailey;Haran;12-1

8 Lonely Private;Cabrera;Hawley;20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

APPREHEND*** finished second in his career debut at Del Mar, and the winner (Corniche) has come back to win consecutive Grade I races, and this colt is back on the main track after trying turf in his second race. WINTERWOOD was forwardly placed in a third-place finish at Churchill, and the race has already produced two next-out winners. INSOLITO has recorded a pair of strong 5-furlong breezes over this track, and trainer Brad Cox is off to a terrific start this meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Apprehend;Geroux;Amescua;8-1

9 Winterwood;Cabrera;Brisset;4-1

8 Insolito;Geroux;Cox;4-1

1 Miniconjou;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

2 Favorite Outlaw;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

3 Papa Rocket;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

5 Mumayaz;Arrieta;Peitz;5-1

11 Rome;Canchari;Anderson;8-1

6 Off the Cuff;Cohen;Maker;10-1

7 Unstable Prince;Vazquez;Martin;20-1

10 G T Three Fifty;Gonzalez;Mason;20-1

12 Clancy's Pistol;Gutierrez;Von Hemel;15-1

14 Napa Valley;Canchari;Cash;20-1

4 Mr Frost;Tohill;Martin;20-1

8 Purse $120,000, 1 mile, fillies, 2-year-olds, allowance

MATAREYA*** finished second behind a talented sprinter in a useful tune-up at Churchill, and her only previous route was a deceptively good fifth-place finish in a Grade I at Keeneland. HYPERSPORT set a fast pace and kept on running in a strong maiden-sprint victory opening day, and she is bred top and bottom to carry her speed this far. SECRET OATH scored a 5-length two-turn maiden win at Churchill, and she is on Lasix for the first time after an even effort in the Grade II Golden Rod.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Matareya;Geroux;Cox;5-2

1 Hypersport;Arrieta;Mason;7-2

6 Secret Oath;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

3 Benedict Canyon;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

7 Knowing Glance;Santana;Maker;6-1

9 Red Hot Mess;Hiraldo;Moysey;10-1

2 Miss Chamita;Cabrera;Cash;8-1

5 Cupid's Music;Quinonez;Durham;15-1

8 Impulsus;Borel;Litfin;30-1

9 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

JOYFUL CADENCE*** was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn, and lost a photo finish in the Grade III Miss Preakness one month later at Pimlico. CODE NAME KATE had to deal with early traffic when fourth as a post-time favorite opening day, but she benefits from the race and a likely fast pace will work in her late-running favor. WELL SPENT has defeated mid-level claimers in consecutive wins, and she may be riding high enough to move up and threepeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Joyful Cadence;Gutierrez;Ortiz;6-1

5 Code Name Kate;Cabrera;Hartman;9-2

11 Well Spent;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

2 Palm Cottage;Geroux;Cox;7-2

7 Oscarette;Franco;Asmussen;4-1

8 Miz Blue;Arrieta;Becker;6-1

12 Melting Snow;Santana;Amescua;12-1

6 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;8-1

1 Hard Street;Bailey;McKnight;15-1

10 Sunny Isle Beach;Gonzalez;Vance;20-1

13 Premier Wish;Franco;Garcia;8-1

14 Dontmeswithdiscat;Contreras;Deville;10-1

3 Let's Cruise;Hiraldo;Robertson;15-1

4 Lightning Fire;Court;Martin;20-1