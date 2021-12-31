Severe thunderstorms forecast for much of Arkansas through Saturday, followed by bitter cold temperatures

Much of Arkansas can expect heavy rain and isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms Friday night ahead of stronger, more severe storms Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

A swath of the state from its eastern border to its western border, including Mena, Little Rock, Russellville, Jonesboro and Batesville, among other areas, is at a slight risk for severe weather overnight Friday, the weather service said. High winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. The risk of tornadoes is very low.

Most of the rest of the state is anticipated to be at a marginal risk for severe weather Friday night.

On Saturday, a stronger line of storms is expected to cross the state, forecasters said. Eastern Arkansas, including Pine Bluff and West Memphis, will be at an enhanced risk for severe weather. Forecasters said the main concerns are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Most of the rest of the state, including Little Rock, is expected to be at a slight risk for severe weather Saturday, the weather service said. In Northwest Arkansas, however, the risk will be marginal to none.





Gallery: Severe weather forecast Dec. 31-Jan. 1





Temperatures are forecast to drop significantly following the storms, with lows Sunday morning below freezing across Arkansas and wind chills in the teens for much of the state. Northwest Arkansas is expected to see the lowest temperatures, around 12 to 14 degrees, with wind chills below zero.

Forecasters said Little Rock is expected to see a low Sunday around 25, with a wind chill of 17.