Siddown, take a load off

Please, sir, have a seat. Let us take that. You've been burdened enough. What do we call this thing, eh? A sickle? A scythe? It looks sharp. Or at least there's a lot of blood on it. Lots and lots of blood. No, sir, we won't ask.

There you go. That seat's the most comfortable in the house. We allow all retirees to sit there for the first few days. Until you get used to the place. It's a nice home.

You don't seem to be in the holiday kind of mood, mister. Would you like some hot chocolate? Or, in this weather, a cold beer? Something stronger? Well, we might have just the thing.

The stuff in this bottle is a little harsh, but you get used to it. Just say when.

Just say when enough's enough. Any time now. It's really quite strong. Just say when . . . .

You know, why don't you just hold the bottle.

What a year, as you all are. Now, now, it wasn't all bad. You'll notice that we're missing a few years in here: 1917. 1941. 1942. 1943. 1968. 2001. They're out back, walking around on the grounds. They only come in for meals and sleeping. You had your down times, but nothing like those poor years.

Your attempt at an insurrection was amateurish at best. It was no 1861. The pullout of Afghanistan was notable for its incompetence. But it was no Pearl Harbor. The economy is on shaky legs. But it's not 1929. Every year has challenges, and you had yours. (Notably the virus.) But we've had it much, much worse.

Despite the machinations of some seriously misled Americans (and now, seriously remorseful defendants) there was yet another inauguration of a new president of the United States. And with him came hope. As comes with almost every new president. And we now have the first woman and person of color as vice president. Who says this country doesn't evolve?

Covid-19 vaccines, and boosters, and now pills to fight the infection, are not only available but free to those who'd take them. This was an accomplishment of science rarely seen before in human history. Mr. 2021, you oversaw such brilliance! Millions owe their lives to you.

And hooray for industrialists, competition and capitalist innovation! Blue Origin and SpaceX are putting people in space, and not just trained astronauts or government workers. When the history of space tourism is written, you will have your own chapter.

Talk about innovation: What kind of engineers thunk up the way to free that container ship in the Suez Canal? That must've took some serious math.

Tokyo Games! Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung! The Razorbacks! (Almost all the Razorbacks! In nearly every sport.) GameStop millionaires!

More good news: The New England Patriots didn't win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Tom Brady still did. And the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. Whether that's fortunate or unfortunate may depend on whether you live in Atlanta.

Not everything was Surfside, Fla., or Astroworld, Texas.

Of course, there were losses. Tommy Lasorda. Hank Aaron. Hal Holbrook. Cloris Leachman. Larry McMurtry. Prince Philip. Michael Collins. Olympia Dukakis. Donald Rumsfeld. Ed Asner. Willard Scott. Colin Powell. Bob Dole. Anne Rice. Desmond Tutu. All the fathers and mothers and grandparents and even young people taken much too early.

And Paul Greenberg.

But think of those we've gained. All those babies! All those children! All those who will become the writers, the generals, the athletes, the doctors, the statesmen, the teachers, the first generation to make space a tourist stop. Oh, what they will see in the next 80 years! Or maybe longer. Can we assume that the life expectancy will increase incredibly? Why not? And you know what they'll all remember? They'll all say, with pride, that they were born in 2021.

And the graduates of 2021. And those who were married this year. And those who bought their first cars.

You see? For many in the coming years, you'll be remembered fondly.

Please keep the bottle. Your replacement won't have any need of it. Not at first. He'll be just a baby.

If he needs his own drink in another 12 months--and we get the feeling he might--we'll find a replacement for him.

As for you, retirement sounds like the best thing for all concerned. It sounds as if dinner may be ready. Let's round up the others and see what's being served. No need to rush, old fella. You've been burdened plenty enough.