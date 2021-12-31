'Spider-Man' breaks record for pandemic release

The jury is still out on whether "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is a Christmas movie, but it certainly dominated the Christmas box office -- becoming the first film of the covid-19 pandemic to cross $1 billion, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The Sony/Columbia and Marvel blockbuster, which takes place around Christmastime, picked up a whopping $81.5 million domestically in its second weekend for a North American cumulative of $467.3 million. The grand finale of director Jon Watts' Spidey trilogy scored the second-biggest domestic opening ever two weekends ago and has since grossed a total of $1.05 billion worldwide, despite not yet opening in China.

In other words, "No Way Home" -- starring on- and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya -- is officially the highest-grossing title of 2021 and is on track to surpass its predecessor, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," as Sony/Columbia's No. 1 film of all time.

Debuting in second place at the North American box office last weekend was Universal Pictures' "Sing 2," which collected $23.8 million. Also new to theaters last week was Warner Bros.' "The Matrix Resurrections," which landed in third place with $12 million.

"Spider-Man" and "Sing 2" were released exclusively in theaters, while "Matrix" launched simultaneously on HBO Max. Like countless titles before them, all three movies were delayed by the covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Garth Jennings, "Sing 2" finds its familiar band of musical animals on a mission to put on a new show with the help of a reclusive rock star.

"We're extraordinarily pleased," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution.

Orr said the stellar CinemaScore (A+) and audience scores suggest that the film will continue to perform well in the next few weeks, when many children are still out of school for the Christmas holidays.

The highly anticipated fourth installment in the "Matrix" franchise -- helmed once again by Lana Wachowski (this time without sister and creative partner Lilly Wachowski) -- sees Keanu Reeves reprise his superstar-making role as Neo and re-enter the mind-bending world of the Matrix to face a new foe.

"The Matrix Resurrections" earned a lukewarm 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and an equally tepid B-minus on CinemaScore.

In fourth place was Disney and 20th Century's "The King's Man," a prequel to the action-comedy Kingsman series starring Ralph Fiennes. It got scathing reviews and came in slightly under expectations with $6.4 million from the weekend and $10 million from its first five days. The audience skewed heavily male (65%).

The Kurt Warner bio-pic "American Underdog" opened on Christmas Day and has made an estimated $6.2 million in its two days in release to round out the top five. Zachary Levi stars as Warner, the quarterback who went from undrafted free agent to Hall of Famer.

Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza" expanded nationwide on Christmas Day, after playing in limited release for a month, and added $2.3 million bringing its total to $3.7 million. And right behind it was the Denzel Washington-directed drama "A Journal for Jordan," which made $2.2 million.

With just one day left in 2021, the North American box office is currently sitting at $4.3 billion and is likely to net $4.4 billion. Pre-pandemic, it was normal for a year's box office to surpass $11 billion.

"To say [2021] was a roller-coaster year is an understatement," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, Inc. "The marketplace is still facing challenges from the pandemic, but what an amazing capper to one of the most incredible years ever at the box office."

He added: "The future of the movie theater a year ago was a big question mark, and a year later it's here to stay."

Premiering today in limited release are Sony Pictures Classics' "Jockey," Yash Raj Films' "Jersey" and Vertical Entertainment's "Sensation."