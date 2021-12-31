BASKETBALL

HSU women earn OT victory

The Henderson State University women (9-2, 4-1 Great American Conference) outscored Oklahoma Baptist 17-3 in overtime Thursday to earn a 94-80 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies led 51-31 at halftime thanks to 44% shooting from the floor while holding the Bisons to 31%. The lead grew to 73-48 at the end of the third quarter before Oklahoma Baptist outscored HSU 29-14 in the fourth quarter, capped by Jaylin Stapleton's layup with six seconds left, to force overtime. The Reddies then went on a 15-1 run to start the extra period and come away with the victory.

Gracie Raby scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor to lead Henderson State. Lani Snowden and Ashley Farrar had 17 points each, while Sonni Martin chipped in with 13. Stapleton finished with a game-high 23 points in the loss for Oklahoma Baptist (6-5, 1-3) and Kalifa Ford added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jill Leslie had nine points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Bisons.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Kaley Shipman scored 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as Arkansas Tech University (5-3, 2-2) fell to Southeastern Oklahoma State 75-69 at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Kamryn Cantwell led Southeastern Oklahoma (4-7, 2-3) with 20 points. ... Sage Hawley scored 13 points, while Hannah Collins, Jacie Evans and Lexie Davis added 12 each as Harding University (7-3, 3-2) beat East Central (Okla.) 67-55 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. Madison Rehl scored 13 points to lead East Central (5-4, 2-3). ... Makyra Tramble and Bethany Franks each scored 20 points to pace Southwestern Oklahoma State (11-2, 5-0) in a 97-54 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Taylor Flores led the Cotton Blossoms (0-11, 0-5) with 20 points. ... Kisi Young scored a team-high 14 points and Mychala Linzy added 12 as Southern Arkansas University (7-3, 2-2) fell to Northwestern Oklahoma State 73-66 at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Scout Frame had a game-high 24 points for Northwestern Oklahoma, including 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line.

Brooks paces SAU men

Devante Brooks scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to lead the Southern Arkansas University men (8-3, 4-1 Great American Conference) to a 69-49 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

SAU outrebounded Northwestern Oklahoma 43-36, including 16 offensive rebounds, and had 13 assists to NWOSU's four. The Muleriders held a 40-30 edge in points in the lane and turned 16 Northwestern turnovers into 11 points. SAU got 19 points off the bench and scored 13 fast-break points.

Aaron Lucas scored 13 points for the Muleriders and Kris Wyche added 10. Larry White led the Rangers (7-4, 2-3) with 15 points and Ravel Moody added 12.

In other Great American Conference men's games Thursday, Ramiro Santiago scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor -- including 6 of 10 from the three-point line -- to lead Harding University (3-8, 1-4) in an 88-81 loss to East Central (Okla.) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. Taylor Currie had 19 points for the Bisons and Romen Martin added 11. Josh Apple scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (4-7, 2-3) and Brennen Burns chipped in with 17. ... Alvin Miles had 18 points, Malik Riddle scored 16 and Xavier Davenport added 14 as Henderson State University (7-4, 3-2) fell to Oklahoma Baptist 83-78 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Burke Putnam had 28 points to lead the Bisons (7-4, 4-1) and D.J. Freeman added 18.

