1. To arrange for something to be taken to a place.

2. Give temporarily.

3. To repair or restore.

4. To incline the body; stoop.

5. To take care of someone or something.

6. To sell something.

7. To proceed on one's way.

8. To split or tear apart by violence.

9. To try to manage without help.

ANSWERS:

1. Send

2. Lend

3. Mend

4. Bend

5. Tend

6. Vend

7. Wend

8. Rend

9. Fend