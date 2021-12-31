Taliban demand aid amid repression

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Even as they appeal to the world to release frozen humanitarian aid funds and bank accounts, Taliban officials are taking new actions to restrict women's freedoms and dismantle democratic institutions -- defying the top two international concerns that have kept most foreign aid at bay as a cold winter looms for millions of destitute Afghans.

Over the past week, the powerful ministry for Islamic guidance has issued rules requiring women to fully cover their heads if they ride in a public taxi and to be accompanied by a male relative if they travel more than 45 miles. The instructions also require cabdrivers to refuse to carry female passengers who do not comply and stop playing music while driving because it is "un-Islamic."

In the political arena, Taliban spokesmen announced the shutdown of two national election oversight commissions and two cabinet ministries.

One longtime ministry dealt with parliamentary issues. The second was formed in 2019 to promote peace during lengthy negotiations to end the 20-year conflict between the Islamist insurgents and Western-backed government forces.

These moves follow a series of recent actions, including the armed occupation and shutdown of the national independent bar association. Rights groups and analysts see the moves as signals that the new, deeply conservative Islamist rulers are both tightening and widening their grip across Afghan society -- despite initial promises of leniency after they took power in mid-August.

"The Taliban are reverting to their repressive policies of the past, shattering the myth of a kinder and more moderate Taliban 2.0," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center in Washington. Even if their leaders carry cellphones and laptops now, he added, "they feel emboldened, and they are not about to change the ideology that defined them" when they held power in Kabul from 1996 to 2001.

Kugelman and others said Taliban authorities do not appear to be overly concerned about the looming humanitarian crisis that international aid agencies predict could engulf the poor, drought-plagued nation of 39 million this winter. They suggest that Taliban demands for the release of foreign funds are more a contest of wills than a sign of real urgency over the collapsing economy and worsening levels of hunger and cold.

In an interview this week, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said his government "appreciates" international assistance but that it is working to "manage" the current humanitarian crisis through its own resources and charities.

"We want to solve problems through negotiations, and we want to have good relations with the world, but the world must also want good relations with us," he said.

Asked about the new restrictions on women, he said his government is "even more committed to women's rights than others" and that there are "no obstacles" to women working or studying as long as they can be can be physically separated from men.

"We fought for 20 years for an Islamic system," he said. "We are still working on putting the mechanisms in place, but we need more time."

Karimi said he had "no information" about the new travel rules prescribed for women in a handwritten order by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

"This is an Islamic society, and it is natural for women to wear hijab anyway," he said, adding that the ministry's pronouncements are "recommendations, not compulsory."

Human rights groups, however, called the new rules a chilling echo of the draconian strictures that were placed on women's activities during the first Taliban era, when those who ventured outdoors without a male relative, or who failed to cover their faces and bodies with voluminous burqas, risked being punished with lashings by vigilantes from the same ministry.

"This will have a huge impact on women and girls. It will make it difficult for those who want to study at universities away from home, and it will stop those fleeing to escape domestic violence," said Heather Barr, an official of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch in New York. "This is another move toward making girls and women prisoners in their own homes, and a signal that more such violations may be coming."

On Wednesday, a group of about 50 women held a brief protest in downtown Kabul, calling for the United States and foreign agencies to release funds to the Afghan government.

They said women are bearing the brunt of hardship and demand the right to work, but their blame was pointed mostly at the West, and they carried banners that read, "Joe Biden, my children have nothing to eat."

The Biden administration is withholding more than $8 billion in Afghan government assets, although it has begun channeling funds to humanitarian aid efforts.

The official crackdown on democratic institutions has drawn less public opposition, in part because electoral politics and civilian governance were discredited during two decades of fraud-marred elections and official corruption. But among Afghan lawyers and other advocacy groups,those Taliban actions are seen as having an even greater chilling effect on individual rights and freedoms.

Last month, after shutting down the bar association, the government required all lawyers to be approved by the Taliban Justice Ministry, raising concerns that criminal defendants will not be able to get fair treatment and that sharia law courts will dominate the system. During the first period of Taliban rule, such courts ordered stonings, amputations and executions.

Karimi said the government is taking such steps largely to meet its "administrative needs" and priorities during the economic crisis. The peace ministry, he said, "is not needed any more, because there is no fighting and security is being enforced."

The election commissions "have only been closed temporarily, and if we need them in the future, we can rebuild them," he said.