Wildfires char 580 homes near Denver

DENVER — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.

At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region as winds gusted up to 105 mph.

The first fire started just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday and was “attacked pretty quickly and laid down later in the day and is currently being monitored” with no structures lost, Pelle said later than night.

A second wildfire, reported just after 11 a.m., spanned 2.5 square miles and engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies, sending residents scrambling to get to safety.

Louisville was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver.

Six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said. Also, a nearby portion of U.S. 36 was shut down.

Zoo tiger shot after grabbing man’s arm

NAPLES, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that grabbed the arm of a man who was either feeding or petting the animal at a zoo in southwest Florida, authorities said.

The Collier County sheriff’s office said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.

News outlets reported that the 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died. The zoo remained closed Thursday.

Investigators said they believe the tiger grabbed the man’s arm after the man breached a barrier fence and put his arm through the fence surrounding the enclosure. The first deputy to arrive at the scene kicked the enclosure to try to get the tiger to release the man’s arm from its mouth. “But the deputy was forced to shoot the animal,” investigators’ report said.

The man was taken to a hospital in nearby Fort Myers, officials said. His name was not released and his condition was not known Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tiger retreated back into its enclosure after being shot. Deputies flew a drone inside and found the tiger unresponsive. A veterinarian later sedated the tiger, the report said.

School doctor arrested in child sex case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri boarding school doctor accused of several child sex crimes has been taken into custody in Arkansas.

The Kansas City Star reported that 57-year-old David Smock was arrested Tuesday night in Harrison not far from the Missouri border. Authorities said they considered him a fugitive for several days.

Smock’s attorney said Wednesday that his client was returning to Missouri to surrender when he was arrested. He was visiting his son in Louisiana when he learned of the charges, attorney Craig Heidemann said.

Smock is the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school that remains under scrutiny after five other employees were charged in September with assaulting students, amounting to a total of 13 third-degree felony assault counts.

The Missouri attorney general’s office last week filed eight felony charges against Smock in Cedar County, including four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a child younger than 14.

Smock was also charged Dec. 23 in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show.

Governor pares trucker’s prison term

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who planned to ask that it be reduced to 20-30 years.

Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in an explosive pileup that killed four people in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction crash and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding that it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting that it would not have been his choice.