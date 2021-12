Central Arkansas men vs. Champion Christian

WHEN Noon today

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 2-10; Champion Christian 2-9

SERIES UCA leads 2-0 since 2010

CHALK TALK UCA is coming off an 85-59 loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night in College Station, Texas … Today’s game will be the last of UCA’s non-conference schedule, at it’ll begin ASUN Conference play at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.