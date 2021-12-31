Sections
Traditional First Day Hikes Moved To Second Day At Hobbs State Park

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Tour group members pass a picture of the Van Winkle home in front of the home's site during a hike on Monday, January 1, 2018 at the Van Winkle sawmill trail in Rogers. First Day Hikes originated over 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks. Through the years, other states, including Arkansas, joined this health initiative.

First Day Hikes

WHAT -- First Day Hikes originated 30 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks.

WHEN -- Because of predicted cold weather, hikes will happen Sunday, Jan. 2: Pigeon Roost Trail Hike, 10 a.m., 4.1 miles; Ozark Plateau Trail Hike, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., .25 miles; Historic Van Winkle Trail Hike, 12:30 p.m., .5 miles; Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike, 3 p.m., 1.5 miles

WHERE -- Hobbs State Park near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- 789-5000 or friendsofhobbs.com

FYI -- Masks are encouraged.

  photo  NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF FIRST-DAY HIKE Steve Chyrchel (right), interpretive naturalist at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, talks about the park's tree species during a nature hike Friday Jan. 1, 2016 on the Sinking Stream Trail. Two guided hikes at Hobbs on New Year's Day were part of the First Day Hikes program at several Arkansas state parks. The nature hike was Friday morning and a hike on the Historic Van Winkle Trail was Friday afternoon. It explored the remnants of a sawmill community that thrived in Van Winkle Hollow a century ago. First Day Hikes offered the opportunity to start the new year in an active and healthy way.
  

