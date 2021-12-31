Traditional First Day Hikes Moved To Second Day At Hobbs State Park

FAQ

First Day Hikes

WHAT -- First Day Hikes originated 30 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks.

WHEN -- Because of predicted cold weather, hikes will happen Sunday, Jan. 2: Pigeon Roost Trail Hike, 10 a.m., 4.1 miles; Ozark Plateau Trail Hike, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., .25 miles; Historic Van Winkle Trail Hike, 12:30 p.m., .5 miles; Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike, 3 p.m., 1.5 miles

WHERE -- Hobbs State Park near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- 789-5000 or friendsofhobbs.com

FYI -- Masks are encouraged.