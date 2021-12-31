Woman admits to allowing fatal abuse of toddler

VAN BUREN -- A woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday in Crawford County Circuit Court.

Eva Mae Millard, 30, of Van Buren pleaded guilty to one count of permitting child abuse resulting in death, a Class B felony, and another count of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony, during a hearing Wednesday before Circuit Judge Marc McCune, according to court records. Her jury trial had been scheduled for Jan. 20.

Millard received a 20-year suspended sentence on the permitting child abuse charge, her plea agreement states. This is conditioned upon 60 days of community service.

Millard was sentenced to six years of supervised probation through Arkansas Community Corrections on the endangering the welfare of a minor charge, according to her agreement. She must pay a $35 monthly probation fee. Millard's sentences are to run concurrently.

Millard was arrested Aug. 6, 2020, court records state.

Millard told Van Buren police on Nov. 8, 2018, that her daughter, later identified as Olivia Soto, 2, was not breathing, a probable cause affidavit for Millard states. Police found the child dead and showing evidence of bruising on her face, neck, arms and legs with dried blood pooled in her nose, mouth and right ear.

Olivia's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the affidavit. The death was determined to be homicide because Olivia had multiple skull fractures. Blood tests showed the presence of benzodiazepines and oxycodone.

The affidavit states that Millard knew that her husband, Jordan Michael Shreeve, 37, of Van Buren was involved in buying illegal substances, and she admitted to using pills at the time of Olivia's death.

A jury acquitted Shreeve of first- and second-degree murder in Olivia's death June 28, according to court records.

In addition to paying a $3,500 fine and $190 in court costs, Millard was also ordered Wednesday to complete a drug and mental health assessment within three weeks, complete an anger management course and provide proof within one year, and have no contact with the Soto family, according to court documents. She was placed on the maximum level of probation.