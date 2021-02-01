Hot Springs film festival's director optimistic for 30th year

Jennifer Gerber, artistic director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, looks over frames from her first film in September 2019. - File photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

North America's longest-running documentary film festival turns 30 this year, and regardless of the pandemic, the event will go on.

Jen Gerber, executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, said organizers feel confident in their ability to pull off this year's event after the success they found in 2020.

"We've gotten a running start. We've done virtual, we've done hybrid. With all that, we feel really good," she said.

Due to covid, the 2020 festival was largely a virtual show, although several drive-in screenings took place. Gerber said "it's still too soon to say" if 2021 will mark a return to normality for the festival.

"We really hope to have more in-person events," Gerber said. One such event, the festival’s Self Care Series, started in 2020 and will return, she said.

"Everyone felt the weight of 2020. I think we saw a real need for mental health," she said, adding that the events were a "careful way for people to get together." Participants hiked, meditated, did yoga and rode bicycles, according to the director.

Gerber said she is excited the festival is entering its 30th year.

“I'm really looking at the 30th with a lot of optimism," Gerber said

The early bird deadline is Feb. 19, and the final deadline to submit films for consideration is July 1.