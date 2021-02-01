Stabbing with screwdriver leaves man, 34, in critical condition, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to 1524 W. 24th St. just after 3:30 a.m. and found 34-year-old Andelouis Beasley with a small stab wound in his chest near his upper-left shoulder and possible stab wounds in his stomach and hands, according to a Little Rock police report.

A witness told officers a woman, later identified as 29-year-old Tiffany Watson, may have accidentally hit Beasley’s car with another vehicle while giving someone a ride, the report states. The 34-year-old reportedly approached Watson and they began arguing.

The witness said Watson exited her car holding a long screwdriver, walked up to Beasley and stabbed him twice in the chest, according to authorities.

The woman then got into a car, described in the report as a gray Toyota Camry with the front passenger window busted out, and fled before officers arrived, police said.

According to the report, police went to Watson’s home but found neither the woman nor the Camry.

Police said Beasley was in critical condition at the time of the report.