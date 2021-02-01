Police: Little Rock man shot in face during attempted carjacking

A 35-year-old man was shot in the face early Friday outside a Little Rock hotel during an attempted carjacking, police said.

Officers responded to Little Rock Inn & Suites, 7501 Interstate 30, just after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in progress, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police found a Ford Mustang resting in a grassy area with the vehicle running and driver’s side door open, the report states. While checking the vehicle, officers noticed fresh blood on the passenger’s seat, police said.

Officers saw a man talking on his cellphone near the vehicle and noticed fresh blood on his face, police said. According to the report, the man, James Jonathan Moser of Little Rock, appeared to have a gunshot wound in the left side of his face and the lower portion of his left jaw was swollen.

Moser was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, where he told officers he was attacked by three people, all males, the report states. The victim said one of the assailants pointed a gun at his face while another pulled his legs, attempting to remove him from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said a witness and suspect were detained by officers and later released. The investigation is ongoing.