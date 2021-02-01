Mask order raises questions in Hot Springs National Park

HOT SPRINGS -- President Joe Biden's executive order Jan. 20 requiring that masks be worn on federal land includes all national parks, which is raising questions in Hot Springs.

Hot Springs National Park is on federal land. Aside from the trails, the park includes the historic Bathhouse Row and the fountains where people can go to fill up jugs of the thermal and cold spring water.

So are those folks required to wear masks now, even though they are outdoors?

Hot Springs National Park Superintendent Laura Miller said she hasn't received any "major updates" as to what the president's order means for the national park. The staff continues to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance while they wait on further instructions from the agency's Washington office, she said.

"The executive order applies to all federal lands, including national parks," Miller said. "What makes parks and other public lands a bit different from most government agencies, of course, are our open, outdoor areas and our many visitors. We are waiting on clarification as to how to implement this executive order specifically in parks (for example, on trails and in campgrounds) and what it may mean for visitors."

She said the park's staff has been following CDC guidance by wearing masks indoors and outside when appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained.

"We certainly encourage visitors to do the same and to take all steps they can to keep themselves, their families, and others safe," Miller said.

As for possible citations, she said she does not want to speculate on possible enforcement measures.

"I would just reiterate that we encourage all visitors to join with us in doing everything we can to protect our own, and our neighbors' health," Miller said.

"In all interactions, the stance of the law enforcement rangers at Hot Springs National Park is first to educate visitors and encourage compliance with all laws and regulations," she said.

"Whether or not to issue a citation is at the discretion of the ranger and depends on many factors, which makes it difficult for me to say definitively yes or no to any potential future interaction. Again, we are expecting further clarity and guidance on this particular issue and will provide more information as soon as we can," Miller said.