Multitude of things impress Tennessee DB during visit

Highly recruited junior defensive back Anthony Brown said a lot of things stood out during Saturday’s virtual visit with Arkansas.

“I loved the weight lifting program,” said Brown, who visited Fayetteville for the Western Kentucky game in 2019. “They were very enthusiastic and direct. Coach (Sam) Pittman was also such a great person. He told me when I get there what he expects of me."

Brown, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Milan, Tenn., also has offers from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke, Boston College and others.

The Razorbacks' facilities also stood out.

“And the things they have for their athletes to strive, and the direct teaching and help was great, too,” Brown said.

Brown seldom saw the sideline for the Bulldogs. He rushed 101 times for 962 yards, 14 touchdowns and completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards and 6 touchdowns. Brown also finished with 15 receptions for 308 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Defensively, he recorded 64 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network calls Brown a "a quick-twitch type athlete" and has him as a four-star prospect.

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter extended a scholarship offer to Brown on Jan 3. Their relationship continues to grow.

“That’s the guy. He always keeps it real and we talk every day,” Brown said.