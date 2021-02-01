GOLF

Casey claims 15th Tour title

Paul Casey left behind one of the unhappiest years of his golfing career by capturing his first title since 2019 with a four-stroke win at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The 43-year-old Englishman struggled to adapt to what he described as the "soulless" playing environment during the pandemic, with his only top-10 finish in 2020 coming at the PGA Championship when he tied for second behind Collin Morikawa. He traveled to Dubai having not played on the European Tour since the end of 2019 and, aided by a new driver and a new mindset, wound up easing to his 15th victory on the European Tour -- 20 years after his first -- after shooting 2-under 70 in the final round. Casey began the day with a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre, and built a five-stroke cushion with seven holes to play after his Scottish playing partner made four consecutive bogeys from No. 7. South Africa's Brandon Stone shot even-par 72 to climb into second place. MacIntyre placed third after a 74.

BASEBALL

Twins finalize deal with SS

The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third consecutive AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Simmons batted .297 in 30 games during the pandemic-shortened season and is a career .269 hitter in nine years with Atlanta and the Angels. The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster.

BASKETBALL

Celtics' Smart tears muscle

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks because of a torn left calf muscle. The team said Sunday that an MRI revealed the Grade 1 tear. Smart missed the final 10:28 of Boston's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after he was helped off the court following a collision with Montrezl Harrell underneath the basket. Harrell tipped in a missed layup and stepped on Smart's foot as he came down. Smart's injury will mean yet another adjustment to a Celtics lineup that was playing with its projected starters Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis for just the second time this season. Walker missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from a procedure on his left knee and Tatum missed multiple games earlier this month with covid-19. Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists this season.

Richmond puts program on hold

Richmond is pausing all men's basketball activities in response to the results of Sunday's covid-19 testing and contact tracing in the Spiders' program. The decision comes two days after No. 22 Saint Louis, which had traveled to Richmond for a Friday night game against the Spiders, instead opted to return home without elaboration, but without playing because of concerns raised by its medical staff. The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) have now paused three times for covid-related concerns.

FOOTBALL

Gilbert transfers to Florida

Florida landed one of the country's most coveted transfers Sunday, a likely replacement for star tight end Kyle Pitts. Former LSU standout Arik Gilbert committed to the Gators on Twitter, saying "this is the best situation for me and I'm excited to join the family." The 6-5, 253-pound Gilbert, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, left the Tigers with two games remaining in the 2020 regular season. He's likely to gain immediate eligibility under the NCAA's relaxed transfer rules. The Marietta, Ga., native caught 35 passes for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns before opting out. He returned home following a 55-17 loss to Alabama in early December. Pitts left school after his record-setting junior season, which included 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as a 10th-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting. Pitts is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft in April.

WINTER SPORTS

Olympic champion injured

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss the world championships in February after breaking a bone in her right knee on Sunday. The Italian ski federation said Goggia fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was postponed until today because of fog. FISI said examinations at La Madonnina clinic in Milan on Sunday evening revealed that Goggia suffered "a compound fracture of the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee." It was not immediately clear how long Goggia will be out. Goggia was a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. She has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discipline.

Americans take bobsled gold

Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones rallied in the second heat to win the women's World Cup bobsled season finale Sunday, a race in which the U.S. grabbed the gold and silver medals. Humphries and Jones had the fastest time in that second and final heat, moving up from third place and beating teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza by four-hundredths of a second. Humphries and Jones finished in 1 minute, 47.07 seconds; Meyers Taylor and Kwaza crossed the line in 1:47.11. It was the 27th career World Cup women's bobsled victory for Humphries, and the eighth time Jones has helped a sled earn a medal in her last 12 World Cup starts. Katrin Beierl of Austria teamed with Jennifer Jantina Oluumi Desire Onasanya to finish third. That was good enough for Beierl to win the season-long points title, even without a victory in any of the season's eight races.