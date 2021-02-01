AT THE POST

DAY 6 of 57 SUNDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,400 SUNDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $4,607,556 SUNDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $158,767 SUNDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,448,789

SUNDAY’S STARS Two jockeys won two races apiece. Walter De La Cruz won the fourth race with Drena’s Star ($20.20, $9.00, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.04, and the sixth race with Tapitor ($44.20, $10.00, $6.20), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.76. Richard Santana Jr. won the seventh race with Tumbling Sky ($22.00, $11.20, $6.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.98, and the eighth race with Jilted Bride ($3.40, $2.60, $2.20), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.34.

