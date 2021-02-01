State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA wins 2 events in Alabama

The University of Central Arkansas men's team won two events Sunday at the KMS Open in Birmingham, Ala.

TJ Robinson won the 800 meters with a career-best time of 1:52.51.

The squad of Jaron Hamilton, Bruce White, Robinson, and Jared Touart won the distance-medley relay with a time of 10:19.28.

ASU earns titles in nine events

Arkansas State University won five men's events and four women's events at the Scarlet and Black Invitational in Jonesboro.

The first victory of the day came in the first even, with Aimar Palma Simo winning the men's weight throw with a toss of 65-0.

The Red Wolves swept the men's and women's 55-meter hurdles, with Ke'Von Holder winning in 7.54 and Rainee Bowers clocking a time of 8.05 to move into a tie for eighth in program history in the event.

Royce Fisher won the men's 3,000 meters in 8:43.02.

Other men's winners were Carter Shell in the long jump (24-9.75) and Coleman Wilson in the mile (4:25.42).

On the women's side, Imani Udoumana won the triple jump with a leap of 41-1.5, third-best in school history.

Lauren Beauchamp was first in the pole vault with a leap of 13-0.25, fourth-best in program history.

Rainee Bowers cleared the 55-meter hurdles in 8.05.

Colby Swecker of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock won the 800 meters with a time of 1:55.59.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas leads UCF Challenge

No. 7 University of Arkansas shot 15 under to lead after the first day at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Fla.

Four of Arkansas' five players were at or below par in the first round.

A pair of Razorbacks sit near the top of the individual leaderboard, as both Ela Anacona and Cory Lopez shot 6 under during the first round, giving them each a share of second place. Anacona fired seven birdies to just one bogey on the day. Her 66 was the best round of her career.

Lopez also had a career-best round, matching Anacona's 66 with one of her own through the first 18.

Freshman Miriam Ayora, making her collegiate debut, shot a 3-under 69 for a tie for sixth.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services