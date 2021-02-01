Troopers: Little Rock man killed in I-530 crash ID’d

Authorities have identified a Little Rock man who died Friday after a crash on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County, troopers said.

Zachary Johnson, 38, was driving north in a 2008 GMC Sierra when he lost control of the vehicle near Redfield shortly after 9 p.m., a preliminary crash report states. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to rest, according to the report.

Troopers said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

A Mabelvale man who was ejected from an SUV during a crash in rural Pulaski County died Thursday, officials said.

The Jeep Wrangler was headed east near the 14600 block Colonel Glenn Road around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 when it left the road to the south, struck a driveway access and overturned, according to a separate preliminary crash report.

A passenger, 36-year-old John Benjamin Newell Jr., was ejected from the vehicle, the report states.

Newell died as a result of his injuries Thursday, according to the Pulaski County coroner's office.

Authorities said the Jeep’s driver, a 37-year-old Little Rock woman, was injured in the crash.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as overcast and dry.

At least 40 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.