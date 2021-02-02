Amazon holds anti-union sessions in Alabama

Amazon has started a public-relations campaign at its warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., hoping to persuade more than 5,800 workers to reject the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended. The meetings typically last about half an hour and target about 15 employees at a time, one said, frustrating workers because they fall behind in their duties during the sessions and have to catch up later.

"They present anti-union propaganda thinly veiled as factual information," said the worker, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. Both workers said questions about potentially positive aspects of union membership are brushed off. One recalled asking why "Amazon is beating us over the head with these 'facts' in such a one-sided way," and said the manager responded: "Amazon is very clear with our stance with unions."

With voting due to start next month and run through late March, the stakes are high for both sides.

A defeat for the union would dent the reputation of the labor movement, which has failed time and again to organize workers at America's second-largest private employer after Walmart. A union victory, on the other hand, would provide a tactical road map for the hundreds of thousands of people toiling in Amazon facilities.

In an emailed statement, Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox said the company doesn't believe the union represents the majority of its workers' views. "Our employees choose to work at Amazon because we offer some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs."

Confirming that the company is holding information sessions with workers in Bessemer, Knox said: "We will help employees understand the facts of joining a union. If the union vote passes, it will impact everyone at the site and it's important associates understand what that means for them and their day-to-day life working at Amazon."