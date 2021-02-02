Arkansas replaces 4th assistant coach

Arkansas is expected to hire Tulsa defensive line coach Jermial Ashley for the same position with the Razorbacks. He has spent the past six seasons with the Golden Hurricanes. ( University of Tulsa Athletics )

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to name Jermial Ashley, who has been the defensive line coach at Tulsa, to his second-year staff, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed through sources Monday.

FootballScoop.com first reported the move.

Derrick LeBlanc, who handled the Arkansas defensive line in 2020, has been exploring a move to the NFL, sources told the Democrat-Gazette.

Ashley, 38, has spent the past six seasons with the Golden Hurricane, and was at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College and Oklahoma State prior to that. A native of Fort Worth, Ashley played collegiately at Tyler (Texas) Junior College and Kansas, where he earned all-Big 12 honors in 2004 and 2005.

Ashley was on the UA campus Monday, sources told the Democrat-Gazette. As a central Texas native now well-versed in recruiting fertile eastern Oklahoma, Ashley would check off several boxes for Arkansas' recruiting needs.

Ashley would be the fourth new assistant coach on Pittman's second-year staff, following receivers coach Kenny Guiton, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and tight ends coach Cody Kennedy.

The Democrat-Gazette received the official termination letters Monday for LeBlanc, tight ends coach Jon Cooper and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades after a public-records request.

All three of the assistant coaches were working under two-year deals, meaning they would be owed salary for another year, less mitigation from future employment in 2021. Rhoades would not fall into that category, however, as his letter -- dated Jan. 27 -- included notification he is being reassigned immediately to non-coaching duties within the department and will continue being paid at his current salary.

LeBlanc, with an original salary of $450,000, was the fourth-highest paid assistant coach on the 2020 staff behind coordinators Barry Odom ($1.3 million) and Kendal Briles ($1 million), and offensive line coach Brad Davis ($650,000).

All of the UA coaches agreed to tiered salary reductions last summer when it became apparent the department would suffer a significant financial hit due to reduced capacity at Reynolds Razorback Stadium and other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. For LeBlanc, Cooper and Rhoades, the reduction was 10% for a 10-month period between Sept. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Cooper's original salary was $300,000, while Rhoades' pay of $225,000 was tied for the lowest on staff with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.