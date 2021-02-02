Bentonville man accused of murder

Glenn Thatcher
A Bentonville man was arrested in connection with killing another man.
Glen Thatcher, 44, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with capital murder, according to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a tip Monday from the Bentonville Police Department, and sheriff's deputies went to 20147 U.S. 62 in Gateway for a welfare check, according the the press release.
Thirty-year-old Robert Blau's body was found at the scene, according to the release.
Thatcher turned himself in to police.
