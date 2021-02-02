Biden, GOP senators hunt for compromise

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden met for two hours late Monday with a group of Republican senators who have proposed a $618 billion coronavirus aid package that is a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking, as Democrats vowed to push ahead in Congress with or without GOP support.

No compromise was reached in the lengthy session, Biden's first with lawmakers at the White House. But the Republicans said there was agreement to keep discussions going over their smaller, more-targeted package.

Democratic leaders want to move quickly to pass Biden's proposal. The 10-member GOP group, led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, countered with the narrower proposal, and appealed to Biden to make good on his campaign promises to seek bipartisan unity.

"All of us are concerned about struggling families, teetering small businesses and an overwhelmed health care system," Collins said, flanked by the other GOP senators outside the White House.

She called it a "frank and very useful" conversation, noting that the president also filled in some details on his proposal.

Earlier Monday, the White House played down prospects for any kind of deal out of the meeting, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying Biden is more concerned about his proposed package in fact being too small.

"What this meeting is not is a forum for the president to make or accept an offer," Psaki said at a White House briefing. "But it's important to him that he hears this group out on their concerns, on their ideas. He's always open to making this package stronger."

As Psaki was briefing reporters, Biden tweeted in support of his proposed relief bill and called on Congress to pass it "immediately."

Democrats pushed ahead at the Capitol despite the high-profile White House talks, unwilling to take too much time courting GOP support that may not materialize or delivering too meager a package that they believe doesn't address the scope of the nation's pandemic crisis and economic problems.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that history is filled with "the costs of small thinking."

Hours before the meeting began, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced they were filing budget bills designed to fast-track Biden's package through the Senate, without GOP votes if necessary.

"Congress has a responsibility to quickly deliver immediate comprehensive relief to the American people hurting from covid-19," Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement. "The cost of inaction is high and growing, and the time for decisive action is now. With this budget resolution, the Democratic Congress is paving the way for the landmark Biden-Harris coronavirus package that will crush the virus and deliver real relief to families and communities in need."

The goal is for approval of covid relief by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

THE GOP COUNTER

The plan by the group of Senate Republicans includes a new round of stimulus checks to Americans and an extension of unemployment insurance benefits that are set to expire in mid-March. Both programs would be far more limited under the GOP plan than what Biden has proposed.

The proposal matches Biden's call for $160 billion in funding for a national vaccination program, increased testing and related health care spending. It omits any new money for state and local governments -- a Democratic priority included in Biden's plan -- but includes $40 billion for the small-business Paycheck Protection Program.

Republicans have dismissed Biden's proposal as overly costly in light of the $4 trillion Congress has already committed to fighting the pandemic, including $900 billion in December. But the GOP counter-offer came under immediate criticism from Democrats, with Schumer homing in on the exclusion of money for state and local governments.

One area where Biden has suggested he is willing to compromise is on the structure of a new round of stimulus checks. The relief bill Congress passed in December included $600 stimulus checks to individuals. Biden's plan includes a new batch of $1,400 checks, bringing the total to $2,000. That would make good on promises Biden made to Georgia voters ahead of a special Senate election in early January that Democrats won, giving them the Senate majority.

Biden's plan phases out checks for individuals making $75,000 a year and couples making $150,000 a year.

The GOP plan reduces the size of the checks to $1,000, and caps the income eligibility levels at $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples. The GOP plan would also send just $500 to children and adult dependents, compared with $1,400 in the Biden plan.

Because of how dependents are counted in the Biden proposal, some families making $300,000 or more a year could see some benefit from the stimulus checks, leading senators of both parties to suggest the checks should be more targeted.

In a speech earlier Monday to the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Collins said Biden seemed open to the idea of targeting the payments, but "very wedded to the $1,400."

"Maybe there's a compromise right there," Collins said, "of targeting but going with a bit higher amount."

Biden's plan includes an array of other items omitted from the GOP proposal, including rental assistance and eviction forbearance, an increased child tax credit, and an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Biden's plan would also increase emergency unemployment benefits from $300 a week to $400 and extend them through September; the GOP plan would leave the payments at $300 a week and extend them through June.

In addition to Collins, the senators involved in Monday's meeting were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Todd Young of Indiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

BIDEN MIGHT BEND

Biden called the meeting after receiving a letter from the senators Sunday requesting a chance to lay out their plan. Biden, who worked with Collins when he served in the Senate, called the Maine Republican and invited her and the other signers to the White House. He also spoke with Pelosi and Schumer.

The overture from the coalition of 10 GOP senators, mostly centrists, is an attempt to show that at least some in the Republican ranks want to work with Biden's administration, rather than simply operating as the opposition in the minority in Congress.

"We share many of your priorities," the senators wrote in releasing their plan.

Biden's aides have said the president is open to negotiating details of the final relief bill but is not interested in significantly scaling it back. Aides have expressed openness in particular to reducing -- but not eliminating -- the amount of aid to local and state governments, and to limiting the cost of direct payments to individuals by tightening income thresholds for eligibility to receive the payments.

But officials remain adamant that significantly more aid is necessary for unemployed workers, impoverished families struggling to pay for food and housing, and schools seeking the resources to reopen safely. In recent days, administration officials have sent detailed breakdowns of schools' needs for personal protective equipment and other purchases considered crucial for reopening to make the case for Biden's proposed spending.

If Democrats were to join with the 10 Republican senators, they could reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation under normal Senate procedures. The Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Democrats holding the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties.

Even if Democrats moved forward without the support of Republicans through budget reconciliation, passing Biden's stimulus bill could still be challenging. It would mean they wouldn't be able to lose a single Democratic vote in the Senate.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Behind the scenes, the office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., considered the most conservative Senate Democrat, has been pressing the White House to reduce the size of its proposal, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the private exchange. In particular, Manchin's office has expressed concern about approving more money before all the funding approved in the previous relief packages has been spent by the government, these people said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Jonathan Lemire, Alexandra Jaffe, Darlene Superville and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press; by Luke Broadwater and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times; and by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks after meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden meets Republican lawmakers to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. From left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaking after meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)