Bulldogs getting defensive

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, center and Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said his team has tightened up its defense coming into tonight's game against the University of Arkansas in Walton Arena.

In the Bulldogs' last three games they lost at Alabama 71-63 and at Tennessee 56-53 before beating Iowa State 95-56.

"I think the last three games, we've really improved defensively," Howland said. "I think we've played the best three games in a row defensively that we have all year.

"Any time you play good defense, you give yourself a chance to win. That's always true, especially on the road. Defense is what travels, so we're going to have to do a really good job in transition, we're going to have to do a really good job in the half court."

Quick turnaround

Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith said after the Razorbacks' 81-77 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday that he's glad they're playing tonight.

"I think it's lucky," Smith said. "Because we really wanted this game, but a quick turnaround is good for us because we can just get it out of our mind and focus on another team and focus on another game.

"Playing at home, we get our home crowd and familiar surroundings. We're going to take a look at [the Oklahoma State] game and get better from it, but having a game so quickly allows us to kind of turn the page really quickly."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman wasn't sure what to make of Smith's comment about having two days to prepare for the Bulldogs.

"I'll tell you after [tonight's] game whether I like it or dislike it," Musselman said with a laugh. "I wish everybody practiced [Sunday] like they were happy we're playing on Tuesday.

"That would have been great if everybody would have had incredible energy with the quick turnaround, because I think we had some guys that were tired."

The Razorbacks normally are off on Sunday, but they practiced with a game tonight. This week Wednesday will be the players' day off.

"We practiced about two hours, which was not easy for some of the guys," Musselman said on his radio show Sunday night. "But we've got to prepare. This is a new puzzle that you're trying to figure out with Mississippi State and how their pieces fit, and so we had to start breaking down their team.

"We went through their top six players, and then we went through their top five offensive plays, and their top two baseline [out of bounds] plays and how we want to defend those."

Tate response

Arkansas senior Jalen Tate had one of his worst statistical performances at Oklahoma State with 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting, 2 assists, no rebounds, 1 steal, 4 turnovers and 4 fouls.

The Arkansas coaching staff went with freshman Davonte Davis at the point guard spot down the stretch and junior JD Notae at off guard.

"I think [Tate] knows we need more from him than what we got at Oklahoma State," Coach Eric Musselman said Monday. "He's been in shooting a lot on his own, and he's played really well for us with the exception of a couple of games.

"There's no doubt that the game at Oklahoma State was his worst performance since he's been here. I think he recognizes that. He's just got to come back and have a good, solid game for us."

Tate, a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists. His 52% shooting ranks second among regulars behind Jaylin Williams (54.8%), his 40% shooting from three-point range is tied for first with Davonte Davis among healthy Razorbacks, and he typically draws the opponents' top perimeter threat on defense.

Screamed out

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman had a notably hoarse and strained voice on his Monday video conference with reporters.

He was asked whether he had a cold or overextended his vocal cords.

"It's from yelling at Oklahoma State," Musselman said. "I feel 100% healthy. Like I said, it wasn't a normal pandemic crowd. So I had to yell a little bit louder because their student section was close to us and fairly filled full."

Desperate to win

Mississippi State pounded Iowa State 95-56 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge to stop a three-game losing streak.

Considering the Cyclones played without three starters and fell to 2-9, Bulldogs Coach Ben Howland was asked what he took away from the 39-point victory.

"We needed to win desperately," Howland said. "That's what I take away from that game. We were desperate for a win and got it, so I was very thankful."

Howland said he was happy to use all of Mississippi State's players.

"Everybody got a chance to play," he said. "We got some guys some important minutes that contribute every day in practice and don't get to play much in the games. So it was a fun game for our team to get a resounding win. Hopefully that bodes well for us moving forward."

Much Ado

About nothing has kept Mississippi State's Abdul Ado from cleaning up around the rim this season. Ado averages 6.7 rebounds per game, 10th in the SEC, and is also fourth in the conference in blocked shots (1.9) and seventh in offensive rebounding (2.6).

The 6-11, 255-pound senior from Lagos, Nigeria, is coming off a poor showing in the Bulldogs' 95-56 romp over Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. He had seven rebounds and no points in 17 minutes.

Ado was also held scoreless for the first 39 minutes-plus in a game at Arkansas last year. But he tipped in Tyson Carter's missed layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 78-77 win at Walton Arena.

Series update

Mississippi State swept two games from the Razorbacks last season for the first time since 2010-11 to draw within 33-31 in the all-time series.

The Bulldogs have won the last six games against Arkansas, overlapping with Coach Ben Howland's arrival in Starkville, Miss. Arkansas won five games in a row prior to that.

Arkansas holds a 21-8 advantage in games played in Fayetteville.