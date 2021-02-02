Jonesboro woman claims $2M Powerball prize

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tickets are shown in this file photo.

A Jonesboro woman on Monday claimed a $2 million Powerball prize, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Quick Shop, 1325 S. Caraway Road, in Jonesboro, according to a news release from the lottery. In an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, lottery officials said Carolyn White purchased the ticket.

White told lottery officials she played 1 and 2, for her and her brother’s birthday, the same numbers she always played. According to the release, she also played numbers randomly selected by the computer.

Lottery officials said Saturday’s numbers were 1, 2, 7, 52, 61 and the Powerball was 4.

White said she plans to buy a house and help her mother and brother pay off their houses, according to the release.

The shop will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket, the release states.

According to the release, White is the fourth person since Jan. 1 to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas lottery.