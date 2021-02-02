Federal inmate pleads guilty to role in Arkansas drug ring

Desmond Kelley, the reputed leader of a large fentanyl distribution ring that operated in Central Arkansas from late 2018 until late 2019, entered a plea of guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in federal court Monday.

The investigation that led to the indictment of Kelley and 16 co-defendants in October 2019 was one of three major law enforcement operations resulting in nearly 50 arrests that month that were designed to interrupt the flow of fentanyl into the state. At the time of his arrest, federal officials said 500 grams of fentanyl, unknown amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $18,000 were confiscated from Kelley's organization, which they said was responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be used legally to treat severe pain but is highly addictive and often fatal when misused.

Kelley, who entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller, is facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine. At the time of his indictment on the fentanyl conspiracy count, Kelley, 27, was on pre-trial release awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute heroin. In October, he was sentenced to 65 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. on the heroin conviction.

He was escorted into the courtroom Monday by U.S. marshals, shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit from the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff, where he has been held since Oct. 28.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens stipulated that the amount of fentanyl in question was between 1.2 and 4 kilograms. When Kelley is sentenced, Givens told Miller, the government was requesting that the sentence run consecutively to the sentence on the heroin charge, guaranteeing that Miller will serve a minimum of 15 years and five months in federal prison.

Givens told the judge that an investigation into drug trafficking crimes by the Drug Enforcement Administration had identified Kelley, along with co-defendants Darrell Walls, Javion Robinson, Jaylon Livingston and others as major suppliers of fentanyl and heroin in and around the Little Rock area.

"The DEA, using confidential informants, made a series of controlled purchases of narcotics from these individuals in 2018 and '19, including multiple purchases from Walls and Livingston," Givens said. "The investigation revealed that Mr. Kelley and Walls were involved in the distribution of multiple ounces to kilograms of fentanyl and heroin."

Givens said a wiretap of Walls cellphone turned up information indicating that he was selling fentanyl to a large customer base and that Kelley was Walls' source for the drug. In addition, Givens said, multiple witnesses identified Kelley as a major fentanyl distributor.

"These witnesses all confirmed that Mr. Kelley was distributing ounce quantities of fentanyl to numerous people," Givens said. Upon his arrest, Givens said that Kelley admitted to selling large quantities of the drug.

"Mr. Kelley originally sold primarily heroin, and then in early 2018 he began acquiring and distributing fentanyl due to increased demand on the streets," Givens said, adding that Kelley admitted to supplying Walls with 4 to 5 ounces of fentanyl "every week to two weeks."

Givens said that when Kelley was contacted by customers wishing to buy fentanyl, he would have Robinson coordinate the deliveries.

After asking Kelley if he understood the charge against him and the possible sentence, Miller asked Kelley how he wished to plea.

"Guilty, your honor," Kelley said, speaking clearly, his voice steady.

"Did you in fact commit that offense as charged?" Miller asked.

"Yes, your honor," Kelley said.

Kelley will be sentenced following the submission and review of a pre-sentencing report to be prepared by the federal probation office.

To date, two of the 17 defendants named in the 37-count indictment have been sentenced. Coulton Wade was sentenced Dec. 21 to 57 months in federal prison and three years supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Julie Eddy was sentenced to three years probation Jan. 28 after pleading guilty to one count of use of a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.

Information for this article was provided by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.