Follow live: Arkansas hosts Mississippi State

15:35, 1H — Connor Vanover missed a right-corner 3 on one end and Mississippi State got out in transition but couldn’t capitalize. Razorbacks ball out of the first media timeout. Bulldogs lead 3-2. The teams are a combined 2 of 11 from the floor, and Arkansas has four turnovers.

16:04, 1H — Moses Moody misses a wide open left-wing 3. He has missed his last eight attempts from that area of the floor. On the other end, the Bulldogs use an offensive rebound to get to the line and split a pair. Mississippi State up 3-2.

17:09, 1H — Moses Moody travels attempting to get off a leaner right of the lane. Arkansas has turned it over three times in the early going. This game has not been the prettiest to watch so far.

17:54, 1H — Devo Davis cleans up a Connor Vanover miss around the rim for Arkansas’ first bucket. Mississippi State answers with an Iverson Molinar jumper.

19:12, 1H — Arkansas’ first possession ends in a Justin Smith turnover. Jalen Tate found him near the rim but he hesitated to go with for a layup because of Abdul Ado. He falls and his foot touches the baseline.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Davonte Davis, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Freshman forward Jaylin Williams went through full warmups tonight and his mobility appeared to be fine. He suffered a bone bruise to his right knee during the Razorbacks’ loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. He is wearing a padded sleeve over his right knee.

Smith scored 18 points against the Cowboys, his most in a game since pouring in 22 in Arkansas’ win over Oral Roberts in December. He finished 9 of 14 2-point looks and also handed out a career-high four assists. Smith has 10 assists over the last four games.

On Saturday, Moody against bounced back from a poor scoring night vs. Ole Miss with a solid performance. He’s averaging 22.6 points immediately following a single-digit scoring game. We’ll see if he finds his touch from deep in this game. He is 2 of his last 12 beyond the arc since hitting three 3s at Alabama.

Mississippi State’s starters: D.J. Stewart, Iverson Molinar, Deivon Smith, Tolu Smith and Abdul Ado.

The Bulldogs enter tonight’s game off a 39-point home win over Iowa State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but they have lost four of their last five games in SEC play since jumping to a 4-2 start. Mississippi State is 2-2 in true road games this season and in conference play.

Molinar and Stewart are the key players for Ben Howland, who is in his sixth season with the Bulldogs. Molinar has knocked down 23 of 45 attempts from 3-point range this season and 11 of 21 in league games. Both players have a shot rate north of 29% in SEC play, which places them in the top 10 in the conference. They each average 17.6 points per game.

Deivon Smith is a 6-1 freshman guard to watch for as well. He has the SEC’s No. 5 assist rate in conference-only games at 26.7%. He finished with nine assists against one turnover against the Cyclones over the weekend. Tolu Smith is the team’s most aggressive rebounder, averaging 8.6 boards per game to go with 12.9 points.

Ado, who tipped in a shot with less than one second to play the last time these teams met, is adding 5.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He has the fourth-best block rate in SEC-only games, per KenPom data.