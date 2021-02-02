Sections
Fortune ranks Tyson Foods as most admired in food category

by Nathan Owens | Today at 2:02 a.m.

Tyson Foods Inc topped Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category, ranking No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year.

The Springdale meatpacker beat out the likes of Archer Daniels Midland in Chicago, Wilmar International of Singapore and Louis Dreyfus Company of the Netherlands.

Dean Banks, Tyson's president and chief executive, said in a written statement on Monday that this recognition was a testament to the 139,000 workers across the company.

"We continue to put the health and safety of our hard-working team members first and are proud of their commitment to producing high quality, sustainable and nutritious protein," Banks said.

For the past 24 years, a survey conducted by Fortune and consulting firm Korn Ferry is given to company directors and financial experts to identify the companies with the strongest reputations in their industries and overall.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Walt Disney and Starbucks are the top five companies on the 2021 list, respectively. Two other Arkansas companies made the list: Walmart -- the No. 2 company in the general merchandisers category and No. 11 company overall. Murphy USA. Murphy USA was No. 8 in the specialty retailers category.

