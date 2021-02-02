Gravette man indicted in D.C. riot case

Richard Barnett (Washington County sheriff’s office & special to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette/AFP via Getty Images/Saul Loeb)

A grand jury has indicted a Gravette man on seven counts in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, was arrested on charges of entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon (a stun gun), violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of property (an envelope).

According to the federal court record in the District of Columbia, Barnett now faces these pending charges, with corresponding U.S. code numbers:

• 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18 U.S.C. 641; Theft of Government Property

During the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Barnett — while carrying a stun-gun hiking stick — entered the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, propped his feet on a desk and took an envelope, according to charges against him. He left a quarter and a note saying, “Nancy, Bigo was here, you b * * * *,” according to court documents.

A photo of Barnett with his feet propped on a desk in Pelosi’s office was shown by media outlets around the world.

Barnett surrendered to FBI agents a day after his return to Arkansas.