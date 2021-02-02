Hall girls coach bides time sans team

Selita Farr often has found herself in an unfamiliar spot inside Cirks Arena this season.

The girls basketball coach at Little Rock Hall for the past 21 years, Farr is used to being in the first chair on the Warriors' sideline.

It's a place where she's done some of her finest work. Just eight years ago, Hall won a Class 6A state title with two-time Gatorade Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year Tyler Scaithe leading the charge.

But on game nights this year, Farr is a few feet over, typically sitting at the scorer's table, keeping the book for Hall's boys team.

Farr did not anticipate her winter going this way. But a little more than a year ago, nobody at Hall knew all jobs would be terminated and that each person would have to reapply to remain as Hall transitioned from a traditional zoned high school to a magnet school.

That change left Farr shorthanded -- she had just two returning players, both juniors, from her 2019-20 team. As a result, the LR Hall administration opted to not play girls basketball this year rather than push forward with a team that would've had just five players, including two who were entirely new to the sport.

"It's sorta heartbreaking -- not just for me but also for the kids, especially the seniors," Farr said. "This is a situation where we go day by day wishing we were on the floor playing."

The changes at Hall haven't affected just the girls basketball program. The Warriors are competing in only four varsity sports this academic year -- football, volleyball, boys basketball and girls soccer.

An already challenging situation with many students at Hall returning to their home zones was complicated by the decision to not enroll a class of about 30 this year as a result of covid-19. Of those potential freshmen, about 25 were intending to participate in athletics, according to Hall Assistant Principal and Athletic Coordinator Kenny Stephens.

When the decision came down that Farr's team wasn't going to play, she wanted to find ways to stay in the game.

She worked out with her two returnees multiple times a week throughout the summer and into the fall. When the boys team got going in November, she joined them as an assistant, helping out with practices and even making caddies to hold each player's mask, sanitizer and towel during games.

Those responsibilities don't remove the frustration of not leading a team like usual for Farr.

Despite going 12-39 the past two seasons, Hall went 21-8 in 2014-15, the last time the Lady Warriors made the postseason. The year before that, they made the state semifinals. In 2012-13, Hall registered a 29-2 campaign capped off by a state championship.

"That was one of the best teams I've ever seen," North Little Rock girls Coach Daryl Fimple said. "And [Selita] was never afraid to play anybody."

Stephens sees the past as evidence of why Farr's Lady Warriors will find their way again after this lull.

"That's what's exciting about this district: You know you're going to get back [to the top]," he said. "When [coaching] is gone, you forget how much you love it. When you're not competing -- you're still coaching but you're not competing -- that's tough. There's a fire running inside of her, and once this year is over with, we're going to have basketball again."

It's going to take time, though. With Farr's only two returning players set to be seniors next season and no current freshman class, the Lady Warriors likely will feature plenty of girls who are currently in eighth grade.

To expect the same level of on-court success as the early 2010s would be unfair. But with different attitudes and mindsets, Farr believes her program will return to form.

"It's going to be something different, something special, something unique," Farr said. "Because of the situation that's happening this year ... the student-athletes will be hungrier."