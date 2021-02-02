Happy birthday (Feb. 2): You're coming into a new comfort level within yourself, and it's an un-self-conscious manner of being. What a relief it is not to overthink things or let worries stop you from moving forward. New relationships form quickly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are many ways to carry life. Going gracefully often means being willing to make awkward adjustments until you figure out exactly how to arrange your various responsibilities to play to your strengths.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Widen the circle of influence. A business problem is solved with a connection to another industry entirely; a love problem is solved following the advice of an outsider.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're uniquely equipped to solve a mystery. Caution, though: This could get addictive. Nancy Drew kept on solving for 56 books, and uncoincidentally, there are the same number of Sherlock Holmes short stories.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To the outsider, your actions might seem illogical, but you have solid reasons for behaving as you do — some known only to you and others not even known to you, as your subconscious has locked them away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stellar communication allows the team to rely on one another and do what no individual could do alone. When the means and mechanisms for stellar communication fail, the appropriate stand-in is trust. Trust will save the day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's as though the magnitude of love you feel for one person has widened the channels for love in general and, in certain moments, your heart overflows for the whole of existence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're looking forward to big moments, even though you've known the pressurized nature of such events to leave blurs where memories should be. Most of the fun is the anticipation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are so focused on what you want that distractions and drama will not break into your field of vision. If you sense the futility of engaging with a thing, you will willfully ignore it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even as you acknowledge your history and all you've been through, you can see how it's only one way to look at that story. Consider tinkering with the narrative so it supports your new, improved attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You strive to be the most attractive version of yourself, though you don't want the whole world's attention — that would be overwhelming. Your lure is specifically catered toward catching the eye of a particular interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A focus on the early hours of your day will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine nice will set you up for success in general.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your talent of the day is making overtures. The opening move is always a gamble. Whether in business, friendship or love, it takes confidence to initiate, and the rewards reflect the risk factor.

GROUNDHOG MEASURES BY THE LIBRA MOON SCALE

The moon is in the sign of the scales this Groundhog Day, suggesting that Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary will weigh the atmospheric options carefully. Between the Libra lunar vibes and Mercury retrograde, indecision will be the norm.

TURN THE DOWNSIDE OF YOUR SIGN INTO AN ASSET

Noted for popularity, Aquarius is a sign for the people. The symbol of Aquarius, the water bearer, speaks to the serviceable nature of this sign. Admirably, Aquarius will go out of the way to make sure that everyone is cared for. But Aquarian generosity can also begin a cycle of co-dependence. How can Aquarian natives avoid becoming enablers? The key is to give the kind of help that allows people to help themselves. It is better to teach someone a skill than to provide the kind of assistance that will foster weakness and dependence.

Pisces is among the most sensitive and impressionable signs of the zodiac; therefore, Pisces is susceptible to all kinds of influences, good and bad. This susceptibility is precisely how Pisces empathizes with others — by entering their world, sharing their feelings, taking on their beliefs and joining their experience. It is what makes Pisces great artists and wise souls. For this gift to be purely an asset, Pisces must be extremely careful in choosing good company. One rule of thumb for Pisces: Never hang out with anyone you wouldn’t want to be, because chances are you will, in some way and in some moment, try on the identity of whomever you are with.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Shakira was just 14 years old when she released her first album. Three Grammys, 12 Latin Grammys and a Superbowl halftime show later, the Aquarian superstar is still hitting new heights. In keeping with her sign’s reputation, Shakira has been honored by the United Nations and other organizations for her extensive charitable contributions.