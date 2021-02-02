Jackson State delivers 81-48 loss to UAPB

Ashlynn Green of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is pictured against Alabama State in a Jan. 9 game in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Jackson State scored the first eight points against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team, setting the stage for a long night the Lady Lions experienced in Jackson, Miss., on Monday.

The host Lady Tigers stormed to an 81-48 victory to remain tied with Alabama State for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and extend the Lady Lions' losing streak to six games. UAPB (2-11, 1-6 SWAC) went 0-2 on its first road trip since a pair of home games were postponed.

UAPB trailed 22-7 through the first quarter, 45-23 at halftime and 70-30 after the third quarter. The deficit grew as large as 78-33 with 5:20 left in the game.

Jackson State (8-5, 7-1) made a living off UAPB's 32 turnovers (20 by steals), capitalizing on them with 44 points. The Lions scored 14 points off 15 Tiger turnovers.

Never trailing in the game, Jackson State won the inside scoring battle with 36 points in the paint to UAPB's 17. The Lions shot 18 for 48 (37.5%) from the field including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and made 10 of 15 free throws.

Jackson State outrebounded UAPB 40-27 and garnered half of its rebounds on the offensive end. The Tigers shot 29 for 69 (42%) from the field, including 3 of 5 from the arc, and made 20 of 27 free throws.

Khadijah Brown led UAPB with 12 points and four rebounds. Ashlynn Green and Maya Peat each totaled 10 points in the loss, with Peat also pulling down seven rebounds and blocking three shots.

Dayzsha Rogan had 19 points, five steals, four assists and five rebounds to lead Jackson State. Jariyah Covington totaled 14 points and four steals, and Ameshya Williams finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win.

UAPB's men's team played Jackson State later Monday.

NEXT UP

UAPB's women's team will visit Alabama State for a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday in Montgomery and Alabama A&M for 5:30 p.m. start Feb. 8 in Huntsville. Alabama State defeated Prairie View A&M 83-70 Monday, while Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 73-50.