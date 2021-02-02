LR board to look at two plans on parks

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors today are set to consider adoption of a parks and recreation master plan intended to serve as a policy-making guide over the next 10 years.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based architecture, planning and design firm Lose Design authored the plan on behalf of the city.

The city ordinance before the board calls for the adoption of the 2021-2030 plan as well as a short-term strategic plan, together known as the "Little Rock Parks and Recreation 2020 Master Plan and 2020-2024 Strategic Plan."

At an agenda meeting of the board last week, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart called consideration of the plan "well overdue," noting that the last version of the city's parks master plan was approved in 2001.

He told city directors the plan identifies the city's needs, deficiencies and strong points.

Two officials from Lose Design, Chris Camp and Will Hager, attended last week's session virtually and delivered an overview of the plan to city directors.

The master plan identifies a variety of deficiencies affecting the Little Rock parks and recreation system, including mounting issues related to maintenance and decaying facilities.

Additionally, the plan recommends a 10-year capital improvement program that calls for between $11.5 million and $16.5 million in spending annually, including $3 million per year in renovations to existing parks.

To fund these improvements with money beyond the city's three-eighth percent sales tax used for capital improvements, the city may want to rely on other sources, the plan says, "with the most likely source being a bond program to fund the larger capital expenditures associated with new athletic complex construction."

In a section on demographic and economic data related to Little Rock, the plan says, "Currently, the city is seeing serious issues such as high poverty rates and poor public health which should be addressed in the planning of parks and recreation facilities."

The poverty rate in Little Rock and the obesity rate in Pulaski County both exceed national averages, according to the plan.

Authors wrote that 719 individuals participated in public engagement activities used to gather input from the community. The activities included an online survey and eight "pop-up" events intended to gather information through one-on-one conversations with residents.

Broad themes that emerged from survey results showed individual activities to be more popular than group activities and outdoor recreation to be more popular than organized athletics, according to the master plan.

Additionally, based on survey results, the report's authors wrote, "Most facilities are viewed as inadequately serving the needs of the community, except for a few specific offerings such as equestrian trails; golf courses; tennis centers; and disc golf."

"Input from the online survey reinforces observations made by the design team and insight provided by [Little Rock Parks and Recreation] staff," the plan says. "While Little Rock Parks and Recreation controls significant numbers of acres and facilities, many of these assets are underutilized, designed inefficiently, or in poor condition which limits use. These factors restrict Little Rock Parks and Recreation's ability to effectively address community needs."

In terms of staffing, the report notes that the adopted budget for 2020 provided for 129 full-time staff members in the Parks and Recreation Department. The department ranked sixth among all departments in terms of total staff allocation.

The plan says 15 positions in the department are vacant. Authors pointed to the position of parks marketing coordinator as one of several key roles that are vacant and ought to be filled "with expediency."

The report's authors noted that Little Rock lags benchmark communities in terms of the number of parks and recreation staff members per 10,000 residents.

"Little Rock Parks and Recreation accounts for 6.46 employees per 10,000 residents based on the current filled positions. This places Little Rock below the median benchmark nationally and well behind the top 25% agencies of similar size," the plan says.

The plan compared Little Rock and its population of 199,500 to Mobile, Ala., which has a population of 191,926 and has 7.92 parks employees per 10,000 residents, and Grand Prairie, Texas, which has a population of 193,837 and 12.69 parks employees per 10,000 residents.

With 3.88 workers per 10,000 residents in a city of 188,325, the Knoxville, Tenn., parks department has a lower worker-resident ratio than Little Rock, but the master plan's authors wrote that golf course maintenance work in Knoxville is contracted out to a private vendor in that city.

"If golf staff was included, Knoxville would likely be more in line with the Little Rock benchmark," the plan says.

"Going forward, the department will need additional staff to keep pace with new facility development," the plan says. "The department should also look at staffing recommendations in this plan and where positions are eliminated, use these budgeted funds to expand programming and maintenance operations with the department."

While the plan notes the wide variety of parks in the city, as well as the concentration of parks in and around downtown Little Rock and in the city's north-central area, it says underserved areas exist to the east along the interstate, especially east of Interstate 30 and north of Interstate 440.

Little Rock is behind the national averages when it comes to athletic fields for soccer and baseball/softball, gym space and non-sports facilities including dog parks and outdoor pools. However, Little Rock exceeds national averages in terms of basketball courts and overall park acreage, according to the plan.

Authors suggested that poor infrastructure conditions and deferred maintenance issues can be found throughout the park system.

"In addition to being behind national averages, many of [the department's] facilities are old and in poor condition reflective of twenty plus years of little to no preventative maintenance operating funds," the plan says. "Other facilities are not designed to meet current design trends that lend themselves to supporting tournament activities and minimization of staff required to operate facilities."

As for a recommendation, the plan says department officials should develop a five-year capital plan to address deferred maintenance and compliance issues as well as to identify facilities that are now obsolete and potentially remove them from the park system.

Parks receiving the most use ought to be prioritized for repairs, the plan says.

The plan includes reviews of a long list of individual parks, community centers and golf courses within the city system and makes recommendations on improvements.

One specific recommendation included in the report is that the city construct an indoor, multisport tournament facility to serve as a driver of economic development. General specifications for such a facility include eight to 10 tournament-quality basketball courts that can host a variety of sports activities, plus at least 2,500 spectator seats, according to the master plan.

At tonight's board meeting, as part of the same ordinance to adopt the 2020 parks master plan, Little Rock city directors are also scheduled to adopt the five-year strategic plan for 2020-24 meant to achieve the goals from the master plan, according to the text of the ordinance.

The development of the plan by Lose Design was funded by the city's three-eighths percent sales tax.

Board members are set to consider a resolution authorizing City Manager Bruce Moore to bump up the total compensation for Lose Design by slightly more than $7,000.

The increase would bring the total contract fee for the firm to $157,083.

Work on the plan took longer than expected and required an additional trip to Little Rock by the consultants, necessitating the fee increase, according to a statement to board members from the city manager's office that was included with the materials for today's meeting.