Midwest economy grows healthier

OMAHA, Neb. -- The economy continues to show signs of improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states, including Arkansas, according to a monthly survey, but business leaders say the coronavirus pandemic is taking a bite out of their business.

January's overall index of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions suggests improved growth, coming in at 67.3 after December's 64.1.

Any score above 50 on the survey's indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

The region lost 1.5 million, or 10.9%, of nonfarm jobs through April following the onset of the pandemic, said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. The region has since regained 841,000 of those jobs, Goss said, and the latest survey numbers "indicate that the region is adding jobs and economic activity at a healthy pace, and that growth will remain healthy well into 2021."

The survey's confidence index, which looks ahead six months, jumped to 53.6 in January from December's 45.8.

Even with the rosier outlook, the employment index fell to 57.2 from December's 57.7.

For Arkansas, the overall index increased to 76.9 from December's 62.3. Components were: new orders at 80.9, production or sales at 77.0, delivery lead time at 78.4, inventories at 83.7, and employment at 64.5.

"Since bottoming in May of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 4,000 jobs for a 2.8% gain," Goss said. "Creighton's surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue well into 2021 for the state's manufacturing sector."

The survey also covers Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.