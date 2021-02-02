State starts jobless

State officials on Monday began paying supplemental unemployment benefits to gig workers and the self-employed who are out of work because of covid-19.

The pandemic unemployment assistance payments, amounting to an extra $300 weekly, are available for unemployed workers who register with the state and document their wage and employment status.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said about 4,900 payments were approved Friday and those Arkansans should have received their payments Monday. He estimates about 60,000 workers in the state are eligible for the payments.

The payments are federal supplemental benefits approved by Congress before the end of 2020. However, the gig and self-employed workers are required to create a state account and file documentation on wages as required by the federal act, Preston said.

Eligible workers will receive their state-paid benefits, ranging from $132-$451 per week based on wage history, in addition to the $300 supplement. Payments are retroactive to Dec. 1, 2020, in some cases. The pandemic unemployment assistance program is scheduled to expire March 13. More information is available at pua.arkansas.gov or by calling 844-908-2178.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas electric customers are scheduled to receive an average credit of $3.85 on their Entergy Arkansas bills in February.

The company said Monday it is handing out the one-time credit after an annual adjustment it conducts every year. The credit is based on changes in federal and state taxes.

"Providing affordable, safe and reliable energy is at the heart of what we aim to do each day and our goal is to pass along additional credits to our customers," said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas customer service vice president.

The credit amount will vary by customer based on the kilowatt-hours consumed. The credit, available for all customer classes, will reach about $5.6 million, Entergy said.

Entergy serves about 715,000 customers in 63 Arkansas counties.

-- Andrew Moreau

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the state's largest public companies, closed Monday at 511.11, up 2.01.

"Reversing last week's sell-off, U.S. stocks had a strong rally on Monday with mining shares moving higher as the retail trading frenzy shifted to silver combining with prospects for further economic stimulus on news that President Joe Biden is meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss their proposal" for a covid-19 relief package, said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.