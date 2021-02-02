Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Curtis Reynolds, 33, of 32043 Missouri 112 in Seligman, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Reynolds was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• Travis Dowdy, 27, of 1581 Stadium Ave. in Decatur was arrested Sunday in connection with possession with intent to deliver/manufacture counterfeit substance. Dowdy was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Earreonna Akers, 22, of 250 N. Aqua Crossing in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Akers was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jason Ardemagni, 43, of 1287 Sunrise Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Ardemagni was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Highfill

• Jarrad Smith, 24, of 1621 S. Fourth St. in Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Smith was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Stephon Watkins, 22, of 12508 Mains Road in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Watkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Mario Hernandez, 24, of 928 W. Maple St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Hernandez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brandon Bowen, 23, of 411 Charles Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and assault. Bowen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• William Randolph, 54, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. Randolph was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.