Off the Wire

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time. The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Raiders told ESPN on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FOOTBALL

Witten to coach at high school

Jason Witten is becoming a high school football coach after his second retirement from the NFL. The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end was named Monday as the new head coach at Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian School, which is only about 30 miles from the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. The non-denominational private school said in a tweet that it was excited to name the former Cowboys tight end and "long-time Liberty parent" as its head coach. Witten, 38, spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and said last week that he was retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. He retired for the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football," but returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019 before going to the Raiders in free agency. A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He's second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046). Witten is the Cowboys franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

Young returns to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have rehired former quarterback Vince Young as a special assistant in the athletic department, bringing the College Football Hall of Famer back to the program after he was fired in 2019. He returns as the program is trying to build momentum behind new Coach Steve Sarkisian. Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against USC. Sarkisian was an assistant on that Trojans team. After Young's NFL career ended and he filed for bankruptcy, he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part-time and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors. Terms of Young's job and salary in the athletic department were not immediately disclosed. Athletic Director Chris Del Conte did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

BASKETBALL

Warriors rookie injures wrist

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined more than a week with a sprained left wrist that the 7-foot center injured against Detroit on Saturday. Wiseman landed on his wrist when he was bumped coming down from a dunk off an alley-oop pass by Draymond Green with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter of the 118-91 rout of the Pistons but kept playing. Wiseman had an MRI exam on Sunday, Coach Steve Kerr said. Wiseman is wearing a brace and scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. The Warriors selected the 19-year-old Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick out of Memphis after he played only three college games. He is averaging 12.2 points and leads all rookies with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

MOTOR SPORTS

JGR locks in Hamlin

Denny Hamlin isn't going anywhere. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday that the NASCAR team is extending its relationship with its three-time Daytona 500-winning driver and longtime primary sponsor, FedEx, for the No. 11 Toyota. The team labeled the deal as a pair of "multi-year agreements," but exact terms were not disclosed. Hamlin's contract was reportedly up at the end of this year. According to Sports Business Journal, FedEx will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 11 for a majority of races, but there will be a few primary spots open for other partners. FedEx has served as Hamlin's primary sponsor on the No. 11 for more than 15 years, and together the team amassed 13 wins over the past two seasons in the Cup Series. Hamlin, 40, has 44 Cup wins in his career and is seeking his third consecutive Daytona 500 victory this month.

BASEBALL

Braves add Jones to staff

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant. Jones, 48, played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility. The new role announced by the Braves on Monday gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement following the 2012 season. He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN. Jones hit .303 during his career and led the league with his .363 mark in 2008. An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 NL MVP, Jones holds most Atlanta franchise hitting records. He hit 468 home runs and drove in 1,623 runs. Among switch-hitters, only Eddie Murray has more RBI.

Mets get Yamamoto

Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was acquired by the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins on Monday for minor-league infielder Federico Polanco. The 24-year-old Yamamoto was 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 15 starts in 2019, striking out 82 and walking 36 in 78 2/3 innings. He was 0-1 with an 18.26 ERA in 11 1/3 innings over three starts and one relief appearance during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Yamaamoto had a $565,000 salary in the majors last year and $173,368 in the minors, and he earned $98,849 in prorated pay. The 19-year-old Polanco has hit .244 in 450 at-bats in two minor league seasons with 20 doubles and 50 RBI.

White Sox, Rodon seal deal

The Chicago White Sox finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodon on Monday. The White Sox didn't offer Rodon a contract in December, making him a free agent. But they wound up bringing him back. Rodon was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. Rodon, 28, is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.