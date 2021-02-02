Pulaski County Special School District: More shifts to virtual this week

Sylvan Hills High School and Daisy Bates Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special School District are shifting to remote instruction for the rest of this week, district leaders announced Tuesday.

The switch at Sylvan Hills High and Bates Elementary comes on the heels of Harris and College Station elementary schools moving to remote instruction for the week, which had been announced Monday.

All teachers will communicate with students through the Schoology learning management system.

All certified and classified staff who are not on quarantine are to report to their schools each day this week, according to the district. Teachers will conduct virtual instruction from their classrooms.

District administrators will meet on Friday to determine if the pivot would need to be extended.

The Little Rock School District logged 65 individuals on quarantine and 12 individuals with positive cases of covid-19 in the 24 hours between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday. The district posts the numbers daily.