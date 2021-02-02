Plant Board selection bill sent to House

A House committee on Monday recommended passage of a bill to change how members of the state Plant Board are selected. House Bill 1210 now goes to the full House.

Members of the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee passed HB1210, by Rep. David Hillman, a Republican from Almyra, on a voice vote.

Under current law, the governor directly appoints seven members of the Plant Board while nine private agriculture associations select representatives. Two other members represent the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and don't have voting privileges.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza in December 2019 struck down the board's composition as unconstitutional, saying the nine industry-appointed members weren't accountable to the public. The decision is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Under Hillman's bill, the nine private groups would submit two names to the governor, who would then select a Plant Board representative.