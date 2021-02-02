Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Plant Board selection bill sent to House

by Stephen Steed | Today at 1:59 a.m.

A House committee on Monday recommended passage of a bill to change how members of the state Plant Board are selected. House Bill 1210 now goes to the full House.

Members of the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee passed HB1210, by Rep. David Hillman, a Republican from Almyra, on a voice vote.

Under current law, the governor directly appoints seven members of the Plant Board while nine private agriculture associations select representatives. Two other members represent the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and don't have voting privileges.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza in December 2019 struck down the board's composition as unconstitutional, saying the nine industry-appointed members weren't accountable to the public. The decision is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Under Hillman's bill, the nine private groups would submit two names to the governor, who would then select a Plant Board representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT