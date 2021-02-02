POLICE BEAT: Sheriff’s office lot scene of break-ins | Little Rock police accuse man of burglary

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Sheriff’s office lot scene of break-ins

Officers saw a woman in a deputy’s jacket breaking into vehicles and pulling on their door handles about 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Pulaski County sheriff’s office parking lot, according to an arrest report.

The suspect, Kaylee Harris, 19, ran away from a deputy after being transported to the jail, according to the report.

Harris was arrested on charges of theft of property, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, criminal attempt and breaking and entering/articles from vehicle.

She was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening

Little Rock police accuse man of burglary

Little Rock police arrested a man at the scene of the burglary at 120 Izard St. early Monday, according to an arrest report.

Cameron Bennett Payne, 28, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of property, obstructing governmental operations, possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to the burglary alarm and found Payne inside, though he refused to identify himself, according to the report.

Payne was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening in lieu of a $10,000 bond.