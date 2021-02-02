Police release name of student found dead at Lyon College

Batesville police have released the name of a student from Lyon College who was found dead inside a dorm on campus Saturday.

Officers responded to Lyon College Saturday around 12:40 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive student, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said in a text Monday night.

Officers and emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California dead at the scene, according to Cockrill.

Gilfedder was a freshman at the college, as well as a pitcher and first baseman on the school’s baseball team, according to a team roster.

According to police, three people of interest have been developed in the Gilfedder’s death, though no arrests had been made.

Investigators were waiting on autopsy results and at that time the evidence will be submitted to the prosecutor for charges, Cockrill said.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the college wrote "The first day of class is bittersweet this year. While we are excited to be learning together on campus again this spring, we are saddened that not every member of the Lyon community is here with us.”